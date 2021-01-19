Real Estate Mary Lee Blaylock Named to 200 Top List

Mary Lee Blaylock, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has once again been celebrated as one of the nation’s top residential real estate executives in the 2020 Swanepoel Power 200, a comprehensive roster of leading CEOs and senior executives.

Mary Lee oversees nearly 3,000 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California agents in 45 offices, as well as the affiliated businesses Prosperity Home Mortgage, Pickford Escrow, The Escrow Firm, California Title, and HomeServices Insurance Agency. She began her career with Edina Realty in 1993, and in 2004 became president of HomeServices Relocation, a startup she grew into a global relocation business.

“I am so honored to be listed among the accomplished executives on the Swanepoel Power 200,” Mary Lee said. “I also am pleased to announce that many other executives from HomeServices of America, our parent company, are on the list as well. Their contribution to our collective success is an ongoing source of pride.”

Placing No. 77, Mary Lee was considered an ideal candidate as measured by her personal influence, tenure in the industry, the financial resources of the company, and the organization’s significance and contributions to the industry. Highly regarded within the real estate community as a personable, hands-on leader, Mary Lee joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in 2014 as Senior Vice President and General Manager, and was named President and CEO in 2016.

No. 4 on the roster is Gino Blefari, CEO/Chairman of HomeServices of America (HSA)/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS). HSA, the nation’s second-largest real estate company, is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. As CEO, Gino leads more than 43,000 agents at company-owned brokerages across 30 states and Washington, D.C., plus over 53,000 agents at brokerages affiliated with its Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Brands. All told, HSA’s more than 79,000 agents do over $206 billion in annual sales.

Released annually in January, the Swanepoel Power 200 ranks the most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate industry. To rank the leaders, eight criteria were reviewed and can be seen at www.realestatealmanac.com/executives/leaders/.

For more information on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.

