The Style Specialist What’s Ahead in Home Decor A Snapshot of Expert Predictions

Like many of you, my New Year kicked off with excitement, optimism, and hope. At the center of these feelings is the promise of mass vaccinations for our country and my desire to see my family again after more than a year. This excitement is, however, tempered with trepidation and questions about how and when our daily lives will return to “normal.” Or will our lives be forever changed? If so, how does that impact the spaces in which we live?

The amount of time we spent at home changed dramatically last year, and with so many people working from home, it’s no surprise that many companies saw an increase in the sale of home office furniture. Retailer Herman Miller said its home office category increased 300 percent last year while online design store Modsy said storage furniture and accent chairs were among the most popular items their customers purchased in 2020.

So, if 2020 saw an increase in expanding the functionality and comfort of our spaces, what does 2021 hold? Here’s a snapshot of what I gathered from the experts:

Elle Décor predicts we will see spaces with more seating areas and decorating trends that incorporate luxe minimalism. They expect to see abundant use of strong colors paired with the neutral tones that have been popular in recent years. HGTV thinks “grand millennial” design — think your grandmother’s house with a fresh spin — living garden walls, and peel and stick wallpaper will take the spotlight.

Architectural Digest predicts black kitchens will be on trend while Vogue believes minimalism is on the way out. Vogue also thinks we will see a rise in the popularity of wallpaper, artisan-made décor, and warm colors used in interiors.

As a home stager and someone who spends a lot of time looking at real estate listings and interior design blogs, I’m betting the popularity of organic modern design– dominated by the use of modern lines, neutral colors, and natural materials (think live-edge wood, rattan, stone, linen, and mudcloth) — will continue well into 2021. But I think we’ll start seeing this style paired with bold colors and wallpaper in botanic prints or large-scale murals (hello, grand millennial!).

Another extension of organic modern design is the creative use of plants in indoor spaces. Terra Basche, owner of local company Lush Elements, is seeing companies use plant installations as a way to provide a natural barrier between employees at the office. “With businesses thinking about their employees reentering the workplace, companies are choosing to create very special, unique places for them to work when they do return,” said Basche. She also noted, “With more time spent at home, many people are gravitating to plants as a way to connect with the natural world while indoors.”

Even though I am always tempted to redecorate my home to chase the latest trends, I’m grateful to have a place to ride out the ever-evolving world that lies just outside my front door.

Christine S. Cowles is owner of Styled & Staged Santa Barbara, offering home staging and interior styling services. She is a certified Staging Design Professional™, member of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors and Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at info@styledandstagedsb.com.

