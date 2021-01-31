Letters In Defense Of

Regarding the article written about Matef Harmachis, I was a student at the time that the allegations of sexual harassment. He would never do something like that, and the district has been trying to get rid of him and other unnamed educators for other reasons for many years.

It makes me sick to see someone get away with accusing someone so incapable of said crimes. My condolences go out to Mr. Harmachis and his family for having to be put in the public eye for something so absurd and blatantly untrue. Please consider not being a part of “cancel culture” when you have no idea the full story and never will.

