Housing Santa Barbara City’s Milpas Housing Proposal Slammed Architectural Board of Review Sends It Back for Major Revisions

The largest housing project yet to be proposed for Milpas Street got slammed last week by the city’s Architectural Board of Review (ABR). Some members found the design details for the proposed four-story apartment complex — to be located at 711 North Milpas Street — so busy as to be almost “random,” in the words of one commissioner. Another suggested the architects tried to disguise the overwhelming mass of the proposal by “sprinkling” lots of little Madame Rosinka fortune-telling studios throughout.

The Dakota | Credit: Wikimedia Commons

As to solutions, one member suggested the architects adopt a unified approach that embraced the expanse of its footprint; another suggested the architect make it look like three distinct structures; another suggested the architect might look to The Dakota, New York City’s famous apartment building, or perhaps the palace of King Philip II in Madrid. All agreed, however, that the developer — Ed St. George — could get the same number of apartments with the same square footage without encroaching upon the city’s height limit by building more of the units in space that’s currently under-utilized over the proposed project’s parking garage. They encouraged him to lose the towers and parapets and suggested that he push the large entrance stairway farther back from Milpas Street.

St. George took over the project when the previous developer failed to secure the necessary financing. He quickly jettisoned the contemporary industrial design — derided by one neighborhood critic as “Legoland” architecture — in favor of a more traditional Santa Barbara red-tile-roof and white-stucco-wall look. That won him some points with the commissioners, but not enough.

He also proposed six additional units — bringing the total 82 — and designating 16 units for affordable- to moderate-income households. St. George was hoping that the affordable housing would earn concessions from the city, particularly to exceed the city’s height limits. The ABR rejected the previous design for this same project two years ago, and it’s not certain this model can win a majority of votes without significant reductions in the height. But their vote might not matter.

St. George began negotiating a deal directly with the City Council half-a-year ago in order to by-pass such interference — a highly unusual move. But that deal has not been finalized. If it is, the number of units and size of units St. George can build will be stipulated. The ABR is taking pains not to dispute those numbers, but to pressure St. George to construct the new building so it won’t tower over Milpas Street as much.

