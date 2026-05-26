Santa Barbara Police Department Asks for Public’s Help in East Beach Death Investigation

Vesna Prepolec| Credit: Santa Barbara Police Department

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding any information about Vesna Prepolec, the 46-year-old Santa Maria woman found dead on East Beach earlier this month whose cause of death is still under investigation.

Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, Santa Barbara City police, fire, and paramedics were notified of and dispatched to an unresponsive woman on East Beach. Upon arrival, safety personnel found no signs of life and pronounced the woman dead.

SBPD has confirmed that at the time of her death, the woman — since identified as Prepolec — was unhoused. Court records show that in 2025, Prepolec was charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and ordered to a diversion program in August 2025, which she violated this February and April.

SBPD are currently investigating the incident, and requesting the public with any information about Prepolec to contact Detective Baca at (805) 897-2346.