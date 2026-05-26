News
Wildfire

Santa Rosa Island Fire Nears Full Containment

No Further Fire Growth Expected After Largest Wildfire in Channel Islands’ Recorded History Burns 18,379 Acres

By
Tue May 26, 2026 | 1:32pm
Add independent.com on Google Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.
Fire crews work on a dozer line repair on Santa Rosa Island. | Credit: US Wildland Fire Service

After scorching more than a third of the island, the Santa Rosa Island Fire was nearing full containment  — at 97 percent — and had burned 18,379 acres on Tuesday. It stopped growing on Friday and no further growth was expected, officials said. 

Crews are now in the “mop up” and repair phase, including suppression repairs within the Main Ranch Complex by recovering containment lines with vegetation.

“Resource advisors  — including restoration biologists, archeologists and cultural specialists — are working closely with equipment operators on techniques to minimize additional ground disturbance, soil compaction, and displacement,” officials said in a Tuesday update

The work will reduce soil erosion by spreading and slowing water flow and increasing soil cover, officials said. It will also reduce the visual impacts of suppression activities.

Santa Rosa Island Fire READs and WhiskeyTown Fire Module repairs a dozer line. | Credit: US Wildland Fire Service

The fire started after a 67-year-old man ran his boat ashore on May 15 and is now the largest wildfire on record to burn through any of the Channel Islands. The “human-caused” fire remains under investigation, officials said.

The fire has launched Santa Rosa Island — the second largest island in the chain — into international fame. It’s been covered by news outlets worldwide emphasizing Santa Rosa’s rare flora and fauna found nowhere else in the world. 

However, at least some of the island’s ecological and cultural resources have survived.

A grove of rare and endangered Torrey pine trees was directly in the path of the fire, but early assessments from firefighters found that while some small pockets of the Torrey pines did burn, the trees “still exist and remain largely intact.” 

Additionally, aircraft found last week that the historic South Point Light Station — built in 1937 to replace a former beacon and restored in 2020 by the National Park Service — was still standing.  

Whether the other rare and endangered flora and fauna on the island have suffered significant damage — some species’ entire global range rests within the burn scar — is to be determined. 

Santa Rosa Island will remain closed through at least June 6, 2026, due to the wildfire.

A recent dozer line in a grassy field on Santa Rosa Island has been repaired by vegetative cover. | Credit: US Wildland Fire Service
Wed May 27, 2026 | 01:27am
https://www.independent.com/2026/05/26/santa-rosa-island-fire-nears-full-containment/

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.