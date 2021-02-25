News Carpinteria City Council Moves Forward With Controversial Downtown Hotel Project Community’s Calls For Advisory Vote Denied By Council

Over five years after the project was first proposed, the Carpinteria City Council is still debating whether a public parking lot and adjacent public land on Linden Ave. should be sold to a private company and made into a new hotel.

In a 3-2 vote on Monday evening, the city council decided to move forward with negotiations already in-progress, voting against any additional actions to hear more public opinion until a draft of the project’s development is presented before the council.

The proposed project, known as the Surfliner Inn, would be a two-story hotel with 40 bedrooms and a cafe, along with two pools and a bar on the roof. The proposed site is the public parking lot north of the Union Pacific train tracks, at the junction of Linden Ave. and 5th St. The current parking lot has 113 spaces, 66 of which would be removed for the hotel. To increase parking, the city would expand the lot 60 feet to the west, right up to the Carpinteria Community Garden. The plan also calls for the creation of a new parking lot south of the train tracks, an open lot which opponents of the plan say is a vital and finite local asset.

At the heart of the conflict is whether or not the city should sell the two public lots to a private company — 499 Linden Managers LLC — for up a lease of up to 99 years, and whether putting a hotel in the most popular area of town would exacerbate traffic issues and lead to loss of downtown charm.

Seventy-five Carpinteria residents spoke during public comment against the project, and Vice Mayor Al Clark said this proposal has received over 1,000 comments since the project was first proposed — more than any other project he’s seen in his time on the council.

City staff presented a report to the council during the meeting about various measures to collect more public input on the project, including an advisory vote. With an advisory vote, Carpinteria residents would vote in a special election on whether or not they support the plan to replace the parking lot with a hotel. This vote wouldn’t be binding; the council would use the results to gauge the public’s support of the project but ultimately the project’s future rests in their hands.

As city council members pointed out during the meeting, the advisory vote would cost approximately $75,000, and because the city is still in negotiation with the project’s developer over the project, it would be unclear what residents were actually voting on. In comments to the council after the vote, Mayor Wade Nomura left the door open for gathering more public opinion after the council receives a draft plan for the project, which is expected after the project’s application goes through the city planning and environmental review processes.

“I want to make sure we keep the public’s best interests at hand, realizing that we do not yet have a project that we can take a look at, [and] it hasn’t gone through the review process yet,” Nomura said. “We want to make sure that that goes forward first and foremost, so we can then present it to the public.”

But Vice Mayor Al Clark argued that the advisory vote would not be about the Surfliner Inn specifically. From his view, the advisory vote should ask the public whether the two plots of public land should be sold for private use. Many in public comment agreed with Clark’s sentiment, arguing that because this is public land, residents have a right to vote on its future.

Jack Theimer, one of the founding members behind the Surfliner Inn Project and 499 Linden Managers LLC, told the council that he wasn’t opposed to the concept of an advisory vote, but said that the estimated $75,000 expense should be paid by opposition groups, not the taxpayers.

Numerous residents at public comment repeated the phrase that “$75,000 is a small price to pay to ensure Carpinteria follows the wishes of the majority,” a sentiment echoed by Clark later in the meeting.

Some who spoke during public comment were fiercely against the idea of building any more hotels in the area, saying it would result in overcrowding and take away from the small town charm of Carpinteria. Others said they were not against the idea of building a “boutique hotel,” such as the Surfliner Inn, if it was proposed on a private lot. But because the proposed site is public property in a congested, residential beach area, the rare open space across from the railroad tracks must be protected.

Theimer told the council that the economic and environmental reviews must move forward so that people have all the facts behind the project before any potential advisory vote. He also pointed out that as a Carpinterian resident, he has the best interests of the town at heart, and that this hotel would be no larger than the old train station located at the lot until it was demolished in 1969.

Rafael Hernandez owns seven cottages across the street from parking lot 3, on Elm and 5th Ave. He condemned the Surfliner project during public comment, saying he was prepared to engage counsel to “represent and protect my interests and that of the community as a whole.”

“This hotel would have an incalculable adverse effect on all of [my properties] in terms of parking, traffic, night lights, noise, peace and privacy. It would block the ocean breeze and southern sun as it crosses the sky. It would dominate and destroy the entire viewshed of sky and trees, and loom like some freak monster over my seven quaint cottages on 5th street,” Hernandez said.

“We’re the landlords; you are the council are the short-term custodians. Carpinterians must be heard and allowed to vote.”

