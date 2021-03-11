Announcement Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Sponsors Hospice of Santa Barbara’s illuminate Speaker Series

Santa Barbara, Ca, March 11, 2021 – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) is proud to announce that Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is a sponsor of the illuminate Speaker Series, a virtual series that brings world-renowned speakers every month to discuss how COVID-19 is impacting us all.

As local nonprofits in Santa Barbara adapt to find new ways to serve their clients and causes, HSB is adjusting to the new realities that come with COVID-19 through their illuminate Speaker Series, which provides helpful resources to our community and beyond as we cope with our new reality.

It is in this spirit that HSB has established the illuminate Speakers Series to address many aspects of the pandemic. As we all know, people are reeling from this world-wide crisis emotionally, socially, and economically. People have shared a variety of intense feelings they are experiencing during this time, among them: fear, deep sadness, anxiety, grief, uncertainty over the present and what the future holds, vulnerability, despair, anger, hopelessness….

Each month, HSB draws big names to cover topics that range from “How do I find meaning during this challenging time?”; “How do I come to grips with the present new reality?”; “What should I take from this sorrowful time?”; “How should this crisis change me?”; “What are some practical ideas that can help me right now?”; “How can I help others?”; “How can I focus on cherishing the simple things of my life?”; “How do we find connection during this time of disconnection?”

“Hospice of Santa Barbara has decided to broaden our approach through our illuminate Speaker Series. Each month, we offer a free virtual event with world renowned speakers who address feelings and questions relating to our new reality,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “We are thankful Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has sponsored our series so we can continue to bring new speakers who give insightful guidance on how to navigate life through the pandemic.”

Past speakers include Roshi Joan Halifax, Frank Ostaseski, Katy Butler and Sharon Salzberg. Future Speakers include Dr. BJ Miller, Sunita Puri, Jenée Johnson, Nora McInerny and Pico Iyer. All illuminate Speaker Series events are FREE, but registration is required. To learn more, visit: http://www.hospiceofsb.org/hsbseries

Hospice of Santa Barbara would like to give a special thanks to Natalie Orfalea Foundation and Lou Buglioli, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and Santa Barbara Foundation for sponsoring the illuminate Speaker Series.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s mission is to serve as a regional destination for oncology services that ranks with the best major treatment centers to ensure we deliver superior care to our patients, close to home, regardless of means to pay. Ridley-Tree Cancer has been providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment since 1949.

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

