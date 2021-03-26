Adoptable Pets Adoptable Pet of the Week: Myrrh

Myrrh is a 12-year-old white female cat. She’s playful, outgoing, and affectionate. She prefers being the center of attention and really doesn’t like sharing the spotlight so it’s best if she’s the only pet in your home.

Like most of our cats during this difficult time, Myrrh may be staying in a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

