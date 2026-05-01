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Rolley is a female 2-year-old black and white Boxer and Pit Bull Terrier mix weighing approximately 70 pounds, available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Staff describes Rolley as playful and social, getting along with most animals and all humans. Rolley loves to play with her ball and will do anything for a treat. Come find out if you are a forever match with this adorable canine companion. Adoption fees include spaying, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, including those too young to be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website: http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.