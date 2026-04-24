Louie Louie

Credit: Courtesy

Louie is a two-year-old cat at our Santa Maria campus who can be a little shy at first, the kind of cat who prefers to observe, take things in, and decide when he is ready to be part of the moment.

He used to be a community cat, so he is ready for a calm, peaceful home where he can feel safe and settle in at his own pace. Once he is comfortable, he is friendly, gentle, and very much worth the wait.

Louie is not here for chaos. He is here for soft moments, quiet companionship, and the kind of connection that builds slowly and then stays. If you are looking for a cat who fits a quieter home and appreciates a slower rhythm, Louie is ready to meet you.

We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Mia & Clara

Credit: Courtesy

These two bonded sisters are under a year old. They look quite sleepy and relaxed but are also active and curious busy-bodies or should we say, busy-bunnies! Clara is snow white all over and Mia is the has glamorous black ears and “eyeliner.” These girls get along well and are gentle and cleanly. Who could ask for more in a bunny pair!

Grayson

Credit: Courtesy









If you’re looking for a gentle single male guinea pig to bond with your own single male, or perhaps have as your completely spoiled and adored single piggie, then come meet Grayson. He has a gorgeous salt and pepper coat with white highlights and a sweet demeanor. Our guinea pigs have been getting adopted at a fast rate so don’t wait to come meet and fall in love with the right one or ones!

Mia & Clara, Grayson and many other sweet furries are available for adoption at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info