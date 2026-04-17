Santiago aka Santi is a total heart-stealer. Give him a little respect, and he’ll reward you by plopping his giant head on your lap like it belongs there (because it does). What he’s into – food, tennis balls (loves to play fetch), butt scratches, car rides, cuddles, elite level head massages. He knows sit, down, leave it, and come, walks fairly well on leash (he is a big dude), and is fully potty trained.

Santi is Mastiff mix, about 5 years old, and a big boy at 100 lbs. Santi is selective about other dogs, but he loves his lady dog friends and is always down for a good game of tug-of-war with them. He is a total gentleman, and certified flirt with girl dogs. Goals for the right home for Santi: Big-dog-savvy humans who can keep up his training and give him the safety and connection he craves. His foster care givers say he’s a sweetheart with family and friends and truly loves living in a home.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Santiago and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara County shelters and other dogs when resources are available, celebrating their 26th anniversary this March 22, 2026!

K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and comforts and other resourcesfor the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. K-9 PALS has a project in the works to renovate dog play yards and adoption meet and greet areas when enough donations are raised to make that happen! To learn more and donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.