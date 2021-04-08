Poetry Matters ‘Between the First and Second Dose’ A Poem by David Starkey

The ache of that long-sought jab

in the upper arm has faded,

leaving behind the vertigo of hope.

Now, an interim alliance

between patience and next week,

daydreams of hosting friends

in a living room with windows

shut, and music made by human beings

sweating on their guitar strings.

Is it time to begin discarding caution?

The almost forgotten things of this world

hove once more into our ken —

the violet glow of the coast

at sunset, the scent of jasmine

blooming in a neighbor’s yard.

