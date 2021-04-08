Poetry Matters

‘Between the First and Second Dose’

A Poem by David Starkey

Credit: Markus Spiske/Unsplash
By
Thu Apr 08, 2021 | 8:47am

The ache of that long-sought jab 
in the upper arm has faded,
leaving behind the vertigo of hope.

Now, an interim alliance
between patience and next week,
daydreams of hosting friends

in a living room with windows
shut, and music made by human beings
sweating on their guitar strings.

Is it time to begin discarding caution?
The almost forgotten things of this world 
hove once more into our ken —

the violet glow of the coast 
at sunset, the scent of jasmine 
blooming in a neighbor’s yard.

Thu Apr 08, 2021 | 18:03pm
https://www.independent.com/2021/04/08/between-the-first-and-second-dose/

David Starkey

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.