Announcement Police Chief Recruitment Survey

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 12, 2021

Following the retirement of the City of Santa Barbara’s former Police Chief, the City has officially kicked off the recruitment process for a new Chief. As a part of an aggressive community engagement process, the City is seeking public feedback to learn more about the community’s expectations and priorities as they relate to the next Chief. At the direction of City Administrator, Paul Casey, a community survey was developed in order to help guide the City’s efforts as we consider operational strategies of the department and the selection of the next Police Chief.

The timeline for the selection of a new Police Chief could take six months to complete with the following milestones:

· Community input period

· Recruitment open and applications accepted

· Panel interviews which will include both professional experts and community stakeholders

· Finalist selection

The Police Chief Recruitment community survey is now open and will close at midnight on April 19, 2021. The responses provided will be consolidated and integrated throughout the recruitment process. Please click on the link to access the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9KVBPB

Santa Barbara’s new Chief of Police will not only oversee the Police Department but will also play an important role in our community. We encourage all Santa Barbara residents, workers, and business owners to participate in this process and have your voices heard.

