Briefs Santa Barbara County Nears Orange Tier

Santa Barbara County is potentially one week away from entering the Orange Tier and further lifting restrictions on businesses and the community.

The county has met the State’s Orange Tier case rate and positivity rate for one week. If these metrics are met for one more week, the county can move into the Orange Tier as early as Wednesday, April 21.

The Orange Tier requires that the county have a case rate of 6 cases per every 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate is under 4.9 percent for two weeks. Santa Barbara County’s adjusted case rate is currently 4.6 cases per 100,000 residents and its local test positivity is 1.9 percent.

Being in the less-restrictive Orange Tier means the following for the county:

Restaurants: Indoor seating increases to 50 percent capacity or 200 people maximum.

Gyms and Fitness Centers: 25 percent capacity indoors; indoor pools can open.

Wineries and Breweries: 25 percent or 100 people indoors maximum

Movie Theaters: 50 percent or 200 people maximum.

Museums, Zoos and Aquariums: 50 percent capacity for indoor activities.

Places of Worship: 50 percent capacity indoor activities.

Bars with no food service: Open outdoors with modifications.

All retail: No capacity limits.

