What is now the City of Goleta was carved out of County of Santa Barbara lands, but the various improvement districts — for things like streetlights and libraries — that crossed both areas include a library zone known as Community Service Area 3. In keeping with an annual cost-of-living adjustment, the fee for that area will increase by 3.5 percent next year, the county Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday. The increase to $247,000 from $238,000 goes to the Goleta Valley Library once annual property taxes are collected, as part of its $2.3 million annual budget. For a single-family residence, the increase is $1, while commercial and industrial parcels will pay another $4.50.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.