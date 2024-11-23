101 Closed Saturday from IV to Las Cruces

As of five o’clock this afternoon the 101 freeway remained closed to traffic in north and south bound lanes due to a series of accidents, the first of which happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. At 2pm, California Highway Patrol provided an update stating that 101 would stay closed from State Route One near Las Cruces to Las Varas Canyon in both directions. All southbound traffic will be diverted to State Route 154. Southbound drivers trying to reach Santa Barbara and more southerly destinations have been recommended to go over the San Marcos Pass, picking up the 154 at Los Olivos rather than going through Buellton and Solvang. Highway 101 northbound will also remain closed from Winchester Canyon though the afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, a pickup truck flipped over near Las Varas Canyon, and crashed into a utility pole. The woman who was driving the pickup was take to the hospital with minor injuries, but the fallen utility pole forced Highway 101 to be closed in both directions.