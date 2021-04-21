Letters Who Controls the Police?

Lesson I: In every group of persons who carry weapons – guns, clubs, mace, tear gas, bombs, tasers, chemicals, armored vehicles, knives – there will be some who use these weapons on persons they dislike because of race, ethnicity, religion, etc. This includes every police department in existence.

Anyone who believes police are all dedicated civic heroes who act only to preserve the safety of others, or who are all unlawful brutes, is living in cloud cuckoo land. Police personnel always encompass both, often residing in the same physical body.

(The police officer portrayed by actor Matt Dillon in the 2004 film Crash embodies this universal truth: On one day he sexually molests a black woman under his control; on another day he risks his life to rescue a person from a burning car.)

Lesson II: The behavior of police in any community is governed by four factors:

1. A community’s governor or mayor. This official will – or will not – act to assure that the community’s police behave always in ethical ways. In almost every community, this official has historically acted to protect individual police from all but the mildest form of punishment regardless of the severity of any crime committed.

2. A community’s attorney general. This official will – or will not – act to assure that the community’s police behave always in ethical ways. In almost every community, this official has historically acted to protect individual police from all but the mildest form of punishment regardless of the severity of any crime committed.

3. A community’s police chief. This official will – or will not – act to assure that the community’s police behave always in ethical ways. In almost every community, this official has historically acted to protect individual police from all but the mildest form of punishment regardless of the severity of any crime committed.

(“Los Angeles officials approved a $700,000 payout to a veteran police lieutenant in September after city attorneys determined his supervisors — including Assistant Chief Horace Frank, one of the LAPD’s highest-ranking commanders — wrongly demoted him after he reported alleged misconduct in his unit, records show.” L.A. Times, Dec. 15, 2020)

4. A community’s police union. This organization will – or will not – act to assure that the community’s police behave always in ethical ways. In almost every community, this organization has historically acted to protect individual police from any effective punishment regardless of the severity of any crime committed. Union members’ strikes, sit-ins, sick-ins, refusal to issue proper citations, etc., testify to the permissive loyalty provided all members regardless of behavior.

(“The Police Protective League, which represents about 9,800 officers, mailed its members ballots last week asking them to donate $22 per paycheck for the next 48 weeks to help the union support its allies, attack those it views as enemies and inform the public of the dangers associated with eliminating hundreds of positions at the LAPD.

“If approved, a portion of the “Protecting Our Profession” assessment would be used in part for the 2022 election, when candidates will be running for Los Angeles mayor, city attorney and as many as eight City Council seats. The funds could also go toward supporting candidates in Sacramento and fighting state and federal legislation …” Los Angeles Times, Dec.15, 2020)

Given the history of those who govern – and thereby determine – the behavior of police, what are the odds that we in any community will be provided with bigot-free law enforcement?

