How Are You Workin’ It in 2021?

Whether you’re an essential worker, working from home, or making ends meet somewhere in between, the reality of work in 2021 is like something we’ve never experienced. So we’d like to know what work life is like for you in a world that’s fast-emerging (we hope!) from the planet’s latest pandemic. We created a questionnaire for you to give us feedback on how your jobs have changed and what you expect to come in 2021.

Contribute to Our Special Issue on the Post-Pandemic Job World

