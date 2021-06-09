Our Annual Ode to the Great Outdoors

Santa Barbara’s 2021 Blue & Green Adventure Guide Our Annual Ode to the Great Outdoors Indy Staff | June 10, 2021

Credit: Chuck Graham

Now that school’s out and the COVID fog is lifting, it’s time for some guilt-free fun in the sun. From a kiteboarder angling for the 2024 Olympics to contemplative walks along the beach, this edition of the Independent’s annual Blue & Green issue covers the new as well as the tried and true of our outdoor playground, which we can all appreciate more than ever. Once you’re done with these pages, strap on some boots or grab a paddle and get out there. There’s so much to see and do.

See Evan Heffernan Slice Through the Ocean Off Leadbetter Beach

By John Zant

Credit: Max Abrams

Home To Mother Earth’s Largest Congregation of Pinnipeds

By Chuck Graham

Credit: Chuck Graham

A Lifetime of Exploring and Exercising on the Sand, from Santa Cruz to Santa Barbara | By Matt Kettmann

Credit: Matt Kettmann

I Learned Some Things the Hard Way So You Don’t Have To

By Tyler Hayden

Credit: Courtesy

The Rehabilitated Landscape Near Hendry’s Beach Hums with Tranquility

By Nick Welsh

Credit: Courtesy

Companies to Help You Enjoy the Great Outdoors

Credit: Courtesy

Rare Animal Species Expert Forrest Galante Releases New Book

By Tyler Hayden