Santa Barbara’s 2021 Blue & Green Adventure Guide
Our Annual Ode to the Great Outdoors
Indy Staff | June 10, 2021
Credit: Chuck Graham
Now that school’s out and the COVID fog is lifting, it’s time for some guilt-free fun in the sun. From a kiteboarder angling for the 2024 Olympics to contemplative walks along the beach, this edition of the Independent’s annual Blue & Green issue covers the new as well as the tried and true of our outdoor playground, which we can all appreciate more than ever. Once you’re done with these pages, strap on some boots or grab a paddle and get out there. There’s so much to see and do.
See Evan Heffernan Slice Through the Ocean Off Leadbetter Beach
By John Zant
Credit: Max Abrams
Home To Mother Earth’s Largest Congregation of Pinnipeds
By Chuck Graham
Credit: Chuck Graham
A Lifetime of Exploring and Exercising on the Sand, from Santa Cruz to Santa Barbara | By Matt Kettmann
Credit: Matt Kettmann
I Learned Some Things the Hard Way So You Don’t Have To
By Tyler Hayden
Credit: Courtesy
The Rehabilitated Landscape Near Hendry’s Beach Hums with Tranquility
By Nick Welsh
Credit: Courtesy
Companies to Help You Enjoy the Great Outdoors
Credit: Courtesy
Rare Animal Species Expert Forrest Galante Releases New Book
By Tyler Hayden
Credit: Courtesy