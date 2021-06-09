Blue & Green Adventure for Hire 2021 Companies to Help You Enjoy the Great Outdoors

A-Frame Surf Shop: Retail surf shop offering lessons. 3785 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; (805) 684-8803; aframesurf.com.

Bici Centro: Nonprofit community bike shop, education center, thrift store (secondhand bikes and parts), and repair help. 434 Olive St.; (805) 617-3255; bicicentro.org.

Bicycle Bob’s: Bike shop including trek, service, and demo models, rides, and more. 320 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta; (805) 682-4699; bicyclebobs-sb.com.

Cal Coast Adventures: Bike/kayak/paddleboard rentals/tours, surf lessons. Bikes: 736 Carpinteria St.; Boards: West Beach by Stearns Wharf; (805) 628-2444; calcoastadventures.com.

Calico Hunter Charters: Fishing trips specializing in sea bass. (805) 484-2041; calicohuntercharters.com.

Captain Jack’s Tours & Events Santa Barbara: With so many fun things to do here in Santa Barbara, Captain Jack’s Tours & Events has something for everyone. (805) 564-1819; captainjackstours.com.

Channel Islands Adventure Company: Guided Channel Islands and Santa Barbara kayaking, surf lessons, stand-up paddle boarding, wine tours, and more. (805) 884-9283; islandkayaking.com.

Channel Islands Aviation: Fly to the islands, refuel, or learn to pilot planes. Camarillo Airport, 305 Durley Ave., Camarillo; (805) 987-1301; flycia.com.

Circle Bar B Stables: Renting horses for 81 years. 1800 Refugio Rd., Goleta; (805) 968-3901; circlebarb.com.

Cloud Climbers Jeep Tours: Wine, adventure, and more in Santa Barbara and Ojai. (805) 646-3200; ccjeeps.com.

Cloud Nine Glider Rides: Bird’s-eye views from ultralight gliders. Santa Ynez Airport, 900 Airport Rd., Santa Ynez; (805) 602-6620; cloud9gliderrides.com.

Condor Express: Whale watching and more. 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 882-0088; condorexpress.com.

E-Bikery: Electric bike rental/sales/tours/accessories. 506 State St., (805) 869-2574; e-bikery.com.

El Capitan Canyon Resort: Coastal nature lodging. 11560 Calle Real, Gaviota coast; (866) 352-2729; elcapitancanyon.com.

Eagle Paragliding: Paragliding lessons, pilot training, and tours by a team of instructors led by Rob Sporrer. (805) 968-0980; eagleparagliding.com.

Fastrack Bicycles: Bike shop. 118 W. Canon Perdido St.; (805) 884-0210; fastrackbicycles.com.

Fly Away Hang Gliding: Lessons, new and used equipment. (802) 558-6350; flyawayhanggliding.com.

Hazard’s Cyclesport: Bike shop. 110 Anacapa St.; (805) 966-3787; hazardscyclesport.com.

Island Packers: Transportation to Channel Islands, whale watching, and harbor cruises. 1691 Spinnaker Dr., Ste. 105B, Ventura; (805) 642-1393; islandpackers.com.

Isla Vista Bicycle Boutique: Bike shop serving the Isla Vista community for more than 30 years. 880 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista; (805) 968-3338; islavistabicycles.net.

J7 Surfboards: Surf shop. 24 E. Mason St.; (805) 290-4129; j7surfdesigns.com.

Ka Nai’a Outrigger Canoe Club: Competitive and noncompetitive canoeing and lessons. (805) 969-5595; kanaia.com.

Mountain Air Sports: Skis, snowboards, camping equipment, kayaks, footwear, trail running, specialty, and more. 14 State St.; (805) 962-0049; mountainairsports.com.

Muller Aquatic Center: Aquatic physical therapy, open swim, and aquatic fitness classes. 22 Anacapa St.; (805) 845-1231; mulwebpt.com.

Open Air Bicycles: Sales, rentals, repairs, and safety checks. 1303 State St., Ste. A; (805) 962-7000; openairbicycles.com.

Paddle Sports Center: Stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals. 117 Harbor Wy., Ste. B, and 5986 Sandspit Rd., Goleta; (805) 617-3425; paddlesportsca.com.

Play It Again Sports: Secondhand and new gear. 4850 Hollister Ave., Ste. B; (805) 967-9889; playitagainsports.com.

REI: Gear, rentals, repairs, classes, and organized outings. 321 Anacapa St.; (805) 560-1938; rei.com/stores/134.

S.B. Adventure Company: Outdoor tours including kayaking at Channel Islands and S.B. coastline, wine tasting, and more. (805) 884-9283; sbadventureco.com

S.B. Aquatics: Scuba shop offering lessons, equipment, rentals, classes, scuba certification, and more. 5822 Hollister Ave., Goleta; (805) 967-4456; santabarbaraaquatics.com.

S.B. Bicycle Coalition: Advocacy and resources for bike safety, access, and education. (805) 845-8955; sbbike.org.

S.B. Rock Gym: Indoor gym, outdoor tours, classes, and youth programs. 322 State St.; (805) 770-3225; sbrockgym.com.

S.B. Sailing Center: Coastal and Channel Island cruises, a sailing club, rentals, lessons, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and more. 302 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 962-2826; sbsail.com.

S.B. Sea Charters: Fishing, charters, tours, filming, photography, and transportation. (805) 896-0541; sbseacharters.com.

S.B. Swim Club: Make swimming a daily routine. Youth and adult programs offered. (805) 401 Shoreline Dr.; 966-9757; sbswim.org.

S.B. Wine Country Cycling Tours: Pedal through the vines. 1693 Mission Dr., Solvang; (805) 557-8687; winecountrycycling.com.

Sea Landing: Jet Ski and kayak rentals, fishing, charters, scuba, whale-watching, and more. 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 963-3564; sealanding.net.

Segway Of S.B.: Multiple tours, Segway and SoloCraft sales, Polaris Slingshot rentals. 122 Gray Ave.; (805) 963-7672; segwayofsb.com.

StandUp Paddle Sports: Lessons, rentals, and retail. 121 Santa Barbara St.; (805) 962-7877; paddlesurfing.com.

Sunset Kidd: Sails, whale-watching, charters, cruises, and more. 125 Harbor Wy., Ste. 13; charters: (805) 962-8222, yachts: (805) 965-1675; sunsetkidd.com.

Surf Happens: Surf lessons and camps for all ages; retail shop in Carpinteria. 13 E. Haley St. and 3825 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; (805) 966-3613; surfhappens.com.

Surf ’N’ Wear Beach House: Retail surf shop offering lessons. 10 State St.; (805) 963-1281; surfnwear.com.

Velo Pro Cyclery: Rentals, sales, and repair. 15 Hitchcock Wy. and 5887 Hollister Ave., Goleta; (805) 963-7775 and (805) 964-8355; velopro.com.

Wavewalker Charters: Fishing and whale-watching. S.B. Harbor, Marina 3; (805) 895-3273; wavewalker.com.

Wheel Fun Rentals: Skates, bikes (specialty and otherwise), boogie boards, and more. 24 E. Mason St.; Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; Hyatt Centric S.B., 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 966-2282; wheelfunrentalssb.com.

Add to Favorites