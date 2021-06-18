Announcement Second day of Flex Alert is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

More conservation sought to help balance energy supply and demand

FOLSOM, Calif. – Day 2 of the Flex Alert called by the California Independent System

Operator (ISO) is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, as grid operators again ask the public to

conserve electricity to help balance supply and demand on the grid and avoid service

disruptions due to extreme heat across much of the Southwest.

Consumers have been responding to the conservation call, reducing electricity demand

during crucial evening hours to keep from overtaxing supply while addressing the need

for rotating power outages.

Elliot Mainzer, the ISO’s president and chief executive officer, thanked Californians for

cutting back their electricity usage Thursday evening and also expressed gratitude to

Gov. Gavin Newsom for issuing an emergency proclamation to free up additional

generating capacity.

While the Flex Alert is in effect on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., consumers are asked to:

 Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

 Avoid using major appliances

 Turn off all unnecessary lights

To be as comfortable as possible during the Flex Alert hours, consumers are also

strongly encouraged to take these steps earlier in the day:

 Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat

 Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

 If you need to use major appliances like your dishwasher, clothes washer and

dryer, do so before the Flex Alert takes effect

 Pre-charge electronic devices

 Pre-charge electric vehicles

You can sign up to receive Flex Alerts and find additional conservation tips at Flex

Alert.org.

The ISO is continuing to monitor weather and grid conditions and will have additional

announcements as more information becomes available.

For the most up-to-date information on grid conditions follow us on Twitter at

@California_ISO.

Click here to learn more about System Alerts, Warnings, and Emergencies. You can

follow grid conditions in real time at ISO’s Today’s Outlook, or download the free ISO

Today mobile app.

