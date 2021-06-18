Second day of Flex Alert is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
More conservation sought to help balance energy supply and demand
FOLSOM, Calif. – Day 2 of the Flex Alert called by the California Independent System
Operator (ISO) is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, as grid operators again ask the public to
conserve electricity to help balance supply and demand on the grid and avoid service
disruptions due to extreme heat across much of the Southwest.
Consumers have been responding to the conservation call, reducing electricity demand
during crucial evening hours to keep from overtaxing supply while addressing the need
for rotating power outages.
Elliot Mainzer, the ISO’s president and chief executive officer, thanked Californians for
cutting back their electricity usage Thursday evening and also expressed gratitude to
Gov. Gavin Newsom for issuing an emergency proclamation to free up additional
generating capacity.
While the Flex Alert is in effect on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., consumers are asked to:
Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits
Avoid using major appliances
Turn off all unnecessary lights
To be as comfortable as possible during the Flex Alert hours, consumers are also
strongly encouraged to take these steps earlier in the day:
Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat
Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool
If you need to use major appliances like your dishwasher, clothes washer and
dryer, do so before the Flex Alert takes effect
Pre-charge electronic devices
Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool
Pre-charge electric vehicles
You can sign up to receive Flex Alerts and find additional conservation tips at Flex
Alert.org.
The ISO is continuing to monitor weather and grid conditions and will have additional
announcements as more information becomes available.
For the most up-to-date information on grid conditions follow us on Twitter at
@California_ISO.
Click here to learn more about System Alerts, Warnings, and Emergencies. You can
follow grid conditions in real time at ISO’s Today’s Outlook, or download the free ISO
Today mobile app.