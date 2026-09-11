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Alta Vista Middle College student Victoria Martinez Peñaranda is now serving as the new Santa Barbara Unified student board member.

Martinez Peñaranda joins the Board of Trustees to provide a student perspective for the district. She succeeds Carlos Vazquez, a San Marcos High School graduate who served during the 2025–2026 school year.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Victoria Martinez Peñaranda to the school board,” said Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado. “Her deep commitment to student well-being and her extensive leadership experience with youth advocacy make her an excellent voice for our student body. Victoria’s dedication to ensuring every student feels supported aligns perfectly with our district’s mission.”

Martinez Peñaranda attended La Colina Junior High School and San Marcos High School, where she was the sophomore class president and a member of the tennis team. After transferring to Alta Vista Middle College, she became president of the Wellness Connection Club, which partners with the Mental Wellness Center, a local nonprofit organization.

Outside of school, Martinez Peñaranda serves on the YouthWell Youth Advocacy Board. In that role, she collaborates with local student leaders to support youth mental health and help organize free emotional well-being presentations led by mental health professionals for local students. She is also a certified yoga teacher who offers free classes to Santa Barbara students.

“My motivation stemmed from seeing how important student wellness resources are, which fueled my passion for raising awareness and strengthening student support,” Martinez Peñaranda said.

During her term, she plans to focus on raising awareness of the District’s academic and personal resources, supporting early intervention programs, and building resilient school communities.

“I am proud to be a voice for youth in the SB Unified because it’s so wonderfully diverse, and I will do my best to ensure that all students are represented, regardless of age and grade, as we’re one unified community,” she said.

When she learned of her selection, Martinez Peñaranda said she felt honored and eager to turn ideas into action.