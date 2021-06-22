Announcement Check Out a DIY Home Energy Savings Toolkit and Get Empowered to Fix up Your Home Local Libraries Partnering with 3C-REN to Offer Free Service

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Local residents can now check out a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Energy Savings Toolkit at participating Santa Barbara County libraries. The DIY toolkits are being provided through a partnership with the Tri-County Regional Energy Network (3C-REN). Included in the toolkits are instruction guidebooks in both English and Spanish, and tools and equipment needed to improve home energy and water usage with easy upgrades.

The toolkits are a fun way to learn how a home uses energy and where homeowners can be more energy efficient and start saving right away with some of the items provided. The DIY toolkits include useful tips and free items like LED lightbulbs, low-flow showerheads, weather stripping, and aerators to install at home. Also included are energy use measuring devices like a Kill-a-Watt meter, infrared laser thermometer, and flow rate bag to help save energy, water, and money. Use the tools and supplies in the kit to complete DIY projects. When residents are finished, they can keep the free items like LEDs, return the kit to the library, and start enjoying their new and improved home!

To learn more about the toolkits, visit 3C-REN’s Home Energy Savings online at www.3C-REN.org/diy-toolkit/. To find a kit near you, visit www.blackgold.org. For more information, contact Marisa Hanson-Lopez at mhanson@countyofsb.org, or call (805) 568-3530.

About the Tri-County Regional Energy Network

The Tri-County Regional Energy Network (3C-REN) is a collaboration among the Counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura. It was established to deliver energy-saving programs and industry trainings that help reduce energy use, strengthen local job markets, and support efforts to achieve climate goals. 3C-REN is funded by California utility ratepayers under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

Add to Favorites