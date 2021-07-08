Letters Leave the Bridge Alone

As a 77-year resident of Rattlesnake Canyon I am concerned about the Historic Mission Canyon Bridge and Corridor project.

Having walked and driven this gateway to my home and my family properties hundreds of times and using the corridor almost daily without incident or observing problems, I ask you to support denial of this project. The bridge has not been found to be unsafe or unsound. The research and information presented since the original proposal bears this out.

This irreplaceable part of our Santa Barbara history should be preserved. Because there has been a grant offered does not mean we are obligated to use it here. Our historic corridor is not for sale.

I urge my fellow residents to strongly express their opposition to this project, for both factual, emotional and historic reasons and to put a stop to entertaining any part of the destruction of an area of the City and County that should be left intact.

