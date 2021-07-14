Recent Books by Santa Barbara Authors New Pages from Jeff Arch, John Houchin, Nicole Black, and Scott Addeo Young By Matt Kettmann

Carpinteria resident Jeff Arch, who was the screenwriter behind Sleepless in Seattle, released his debut novel in May. Called Attachments: A Novel, it goes back to his Pennsylvania roots to cover the plight of three former boarding-school students as they try to navigate decades-old betrayals that may affect the current dean’s son.

With the endorsement of Chicken Soup for the Soul star Jack Canfield, author Nicole Black explores the unbreakable bonds between father and daughter in her novel I Can Still Hear You, in which the protagonist continues to get guidance from her dad beyond his grave while on a scavenger hunt through Maui. The book won a bronze from the 2021 Independent Publisher Book Awards. On Instagram @WriterNicoleB.

Retired art and special education teacher John Houchin, who was also once president of the S.B. Teachers Association, penned Entranced: My Travels in Bali in the 1970s, which features other locally famous names such as artist Jack Baker and philanthropist Caroline Green. Houchin moved to Maine two years ago but still considers himself an S.B. local since he spent 47 years here.

Scott Addeo Young adds his name to the long list of S.B.-based mystery authors with the publishing of his book The Redhead in the Cove. It concerns a teenager kayaker who finds the dead body of a nurse outside of the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium, leading detective Johnny Lynch and PI Steve Lombardi in a cross-country search.

Former Catholic school teacher and history fanatic Christian Clifford recently walked through Santa Barbara on his quest to walk 800 miles, see all 21 California missions, and get a better understanding of what life was like for the region’s first Catholics. He just put that adventure into a book called Pilgrimage: In Search of the Real California Missions. See missions1769.com.