Courts & Crime Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Connection with Gunshots Fired Near Antioch 14-Year-Old Suspect in Custody After SWAT Team Serves Warrant on North Milpas Street

Detectives were able to gather evidence and arrange and execute a search and arrest warrant on a 14-year-old juvenile suspect on Saturday, July 31 after investigating gunshots fired on Friday near Anacapa and East Cota streets.

At around 9 p.m., Santa Barbara Police officers, detectives, SWAT Team, and Crisis Negotiations Response Team responded to a North Milpas Street address to serve the warrants at the suspect’s residence, diverting all traffic on the block for nearly two hours while the warrant was served.

Authorities used an amplified loudspeaker, ordering the suspect to surrender. While the suspect, whose identity is not being released due to their age, initially failed to comply with the officers’ verbal commands, they eventually exited the residence and were taken into custody without further incident.

According to a statement from the Santa Barbara Police Department, the suspect was transported to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria where they were booked for attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, and discharging a firearm in commission of a felony, all felonies.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, and there was no additional information released on the suspect or the details surrounding the reports of gunshots near Antioch University on Friday afternoon.

“The Police Department encourages community members to participate in the anonymous gun buyback on August 21, 2021, at Earl Warren Showgrounds,” said Sgt. Ethan Ragdale. “The gun buyback is a community partnership designed to reduce gun-related violent crimes and save lives.” Community members will receive gift cards for each gun turned in during the event. For more information visit sbcoalition.org.

