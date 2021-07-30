Courts & Crime Report of Shots Fired and Armed Subject Near Anacapa and Cota Streets Santa Barbara Police Respond to Gunshots in Area Near Antioch University Friday Afternoon

On Friday afternoon, Santa Barbara Police officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired and a subject with a firearm in the area of Anacapa and East Cota Street, near Antioch University and Dune Coffee Roasters.

No injuries from this incident have been reported at this time, according to a police statement, and the initial cause of the shooting is unknown. No known immediate threat to the public exists currently.

The case is currently under investigation, and the Santa Barbara Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Davis at (805) 897-2355.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

