Community Anonymous Gun Buyback on Saturday S.B. Women's Political Committee Joins In at Earl Warren

The chance to reduce gun violence has the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee joining with the Coalition Against Gun Violence and the Santa Barbara Police Department in the anonymous gun buyback at Earl Warren on Saturday. “Any life lost to senseless gun violence in our community is a family tragedy that affects us all,” the group said in announcing their participation.

Shootings escalated in 2020, as did handgun sales, which were up 65 percent. Homicides were up 31 percent. Already, the number of people injured or killed this year surpasses the number for the first five months of 2020.

To encourage gun owners to get rid of unwanted weaponry, they are asked to place the unloaded firearms in the trunk of their car and join the line at Earl Warren Showgrounds from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 21. Police officers will check in with drivers and remove the weapons from the trunk, leaving a chit under the windshield wiper for $100 per handgun or rifle and $200 per assault weapon. The gift cards are from Smart & Final and other card issuers.

The last buyback, held in 2019, took a total of 145 firearms out of the community. They were later destroyed.

