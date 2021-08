Letters Plan B?

Voting “no” on the Newsom recall is a no-brainer, but to say to not vote for a replacement assures that Elder will be our new governor if Newsom is voted out.

I am voting “no” on the recall, but also holding my nose and voting for Faulconer as the least unacceptable and most likely to receive enough votes to overcome Elder of those running to replace Newsom.

Best to have a Plan B, eh?

Add to Favorites