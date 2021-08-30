Letters Newsom Not a Write-In

I will be voting “no” on the recall. But I will also be writing in Gavin Newsom as my gubernatorial candidate in the event that the recall passes, and I urge everyone opposed to the recall to do this.

Newsom has been excellent on environmental matters and in working to support the health of Californians during the pandemic. For me these are the most important issues. He’s not perfect, but no one is. Why replace him with someone completely incompetent?

Editor’s Note: Good try, but we checked with the California Secretary of State’s office, which stated that the subject of a recall election cannot be a replacement candidate. Newsom won’t be on the ballot, and any write-in votes for him would not be counted, a spokesperson said. The list of qualified write-ins will come out on September 3.

Add to Favorites