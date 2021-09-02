About Us Shoegaze, Ska, and Pokémon Goth Runs with Caitlin Kelley A Rundown of Our New Web Content Manager’s Diverse Interests

Though Caitlin Kelley — whom we all call “Cat” to avoid confusion with our other Caitlin on staff — isn’t from Santa Barbara, her mom’s family is, which is how she decided to attend SBCC years ago. Today, she lives in Buellton and covers global pop, alt rock, and “weird internet trends” for a number of publications, interviewing such artists as Hatchie, Joji, and Stray Kids. We recently added “day job” to her “two-pronged career” by hiring her to work alongside Celina Garcia as part of our web team.

Where are you from originally?

I grew up in Anaheim so close to Disneyland that I grew desensitized to the wonderment of fireworks because they were always there. I am, unfortunately, so Orange County that I just bought a book about ska: Aaron Carnes’s In Defense of Ska.

How’s life in the Santa Ynez Valley?

I’m certainly drinking more wine these days.

What’s interesting about your job?

I love to collect a skill. Working as a web content manager has proven useful in that endeavor. Somehow, my brain is grasping the basic fundamentals of InDesign.

How do you spend your free time?

I cycle through so many interests, it gives me whiplash. Right now, my entire existence is made up of shoegaze albums, Lord of the Rings, and Pokémon. Let’s just say I’m gearing up for a “goth run” of Pokémon Sword, where I beat the game with only Ghost- and Dark-type Pokémon. Anyway, stan Cocteau Twins ✨.

Add to Favorites