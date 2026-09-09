This week is probably the 10th time that our Senior Writer Matt Kettmann has written a story about fellow UC Santa Barbara graduate Jack Johnson. Matt first covered Jack when his debut album came out in 2001, and then wrote a cover story about his fast rise to fame in 2003, for which he tagged along to one of the early Coachella concerts. That’s where this photo was taken as the two hung out backstage with Jack and G. Love while the Blue Man Group rode bicycles in circles outside the trailer. And no, Matt actually had no clue that Jack was giving him bunny ears and wouldn’t find out until the film roll was developed a week later. At least Matt’s spot on the side stage that day was in front of Woody Harrelson!