As the Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Book Sale continues, our editor of this section, Richelle Boyd, was one of many attendees. The sale continues until Sunday, September 20, and in the meantime, Boyd shares her first-round grabs from earlier this week.
“This year, I really went all in for myself as opposed to just grabbing books for my family on the last day. I do love a sale, so I will be back for another round of book grabs. I went in early and got my gifts — this was of course the easy part. I grabbed Robin Hood and The Wind in the Willows for my nephew, a Vogue magazine celebrity dissection for my aunt, James Patterson for my dad (longtime fan), and puzzles for my mom. This year, I also got a great roundup of graphic novels, plus lots of murder, mystery, and some classic novels just for me. Voltaire, George Eliot, and a book by journalists Wendt and Kogan called Give the Lady What She Wants! now fill my shelf alongside Killer Blonde, Ms. Murder, and Agatha Christie’s Five Little Pigs. My collection of topical graphic novels also grew, and I’ll be exploring global monopolies in Plutocracy; The Three Escapes of Hannah Arendt and a portrait of her life told via New Yorker cartoonist Ken Krimstein; how people are addicted to war via Joel Andreas’s exposé; a mollusk’s rampage in Masters of the Nefarious; plus the adventure of some Mutts. Though I probably shouldn’t, I’ll always make space on my bookshelves for a few more interesting reads and cool books. Happy book-hunting, and I’ll see you out there!”
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