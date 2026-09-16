As the Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Book Sale continues, our editor of this section, Richelle Boyd, was one of many attendees. The sale continues until Sunday, September 20, and in the meantime, Boyd shares her first-round grabs from earlier this week.

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Richelle Shares Her First-Round Book Finds from the Planned Parenthood Booksale

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