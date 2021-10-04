Courts & Crime San Marcos High School Coach Arrested for Alleged “Sexting” with Minor Male Victim Communicated with Coach Over Social Networking App

Jarrod Bradley | Credit: Courtesy

A San Marcos High School teacher and tennis coach was arrested at the school Friday for allegedly sending explicit images to a minor.

On Thursday, a juvenile male victim reported that he had allegedly been communicating with Jarrod M. Bradley over a location-based social networking app. Bradley allegedly began sending sexual text messages before sending the explicit images, according to Lieutenant Shawn Hill from the Santa Barbara Police Department. The male victim allegedly recognized Bradley.

Police and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department Detectives arrested and booked Bradley on the charges of distributing harmful materials to a minor and communicating with a minor with criminal intent. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

