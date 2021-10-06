Announcement “HAUNT AT THE SHOWGROUNDS” at Earl Warren Showgrounds

(Santa Barbara CA 10/6/2021)

Do you dare…?

Come to our annual “Haunt at the Showgrounds” October 22, 23, and 24, 2021 at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. Tickets are required for the haunted houses (Haunts) and carnival rides. Free entry to the showgrounds & free parking.

Friday, October 22 6PM-12 midnight

Saturday, October 23 6PM-12 midnight

Sunday, October 24 6PM-10PM

A Fun-Filled Annual Family Event – Four separate heart-pounding, hair-raising haunted house style attractions, carnival rides, live music, food trucks, carnival bites, and a beer garden.

Face masks will be required indoors. NO COSTUME MASKS OR COSTUMES ALLOWED.

4 HAUNTS – The Tunnel ● Spirit Hall ● The Barn ● The Crawl

Tickets required. $15 for one haunt per person or $55 for all four haunts per person.

Haunts are recommended for ages 13 & up. We suggest that 12 year olds & under are accompanied by an adult. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed and face masks will be required indoors. NO COSTUME MASKS OR COSTUMES ALLOWED. Bring your friends to give yourself a better chance of making it out of the Haunts.

The Tunnel – Walk into the unknown…through the dark and ominous tunnel.

Spirit Hall – Beware of the unsettled spirits that won’t leave the hall. Watch your back!

The Barn – All the animals have fled the barn, WHY? Will you enter and find out?

The Crawl – Can you make it to the other side?



Tickets for the Haunts are available at earlwarren.com (service fee applies) or at the door.

Earl Warren Showgrounds 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara CA 93105 (805) 687-0766

Add to Favorites