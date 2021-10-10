Letters The Cuckoo’s Next

In April of this year, “Cyber Ninjas” (an acknowledged conspiracy theory group), was hand-picked by the GOP to audit the already certified 2020 presidential election totals in Arizona. Nearly six months later, on September 24, their results were made public. After examining 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County (the most populous county in the state, which includes Phoenix), the audit revealed 99 additional votes for Joe Biden and 261 fewer votes for Donald Trump.

Within 24 hours, at a rally in Perry, GA, Trump read this from a teleprompter (Yes, he uses one, too!): “We won at the Arizona forensic audit yesterday at a level that you wouldn’t believe! It is clear in Arizona that they must decertify the election. You hear the numbers! And those responsible for wrongdoing must be held accountable. It was a corrupt election.”

When President Biden speaks haltingly, a residual effect of a childhood stuttering problem, there are some who question his mental health. Yet, they intentionally look the other way when Trump displays such obvious signs of being hopelessly detached from reality. Trump’s psychotic delusions, inexplicably, either make sense to his followers or they simply don’t care. Trump (aka: the petulant “Man-Child of Mar-a Lago”) is still, clearly, ll Duce of the Republican Party. According to a recent (Sept. 20) poll by The Hill, he remains the preferred choice of 58 percent of Republicans as their presidential nominee in 2024.

The Republican Party. MAGA marionettes. Donald Trump.

“Three geese in a flock. One flew east, one flew west, one flew over the cuckoo’s nest.”

