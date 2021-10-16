Letters Johnson Is a Voice of the People

If you don’t know Nina Johnson, ask around, and you will soon learn what she is all about — the voice of the people, positive progress, truth, fairness, transparency, respect, sensitivity, creativity, artistic expression, and the joy of life.

She is a longtime local. She shops local, she listens, she connects, she includes, and she expresses your voices and concerns like no one else.

Nina was a member of the Steering Committee Team for the AIASB Community Charrette 2020, which I co-chaired. This work was designed to help the community discussion by exploring ideas to envision the future of a downtown with a promenade and affordable housing. Nina was instrumental in the creation of the Exhibition of the Charrette 2020 in vacant State Street windows to share and enable feedback from the public.

I can attest that working with Nina is effective, creative, uplifting, and fun. She cares about the community over herself. She is a collaborator and a community builder with deep appreciation and understanding of the importance of real participatory inclusion and artistic expression.

I believe Nina’s experience, knowledge, positive attitude and thoughtful approach can bring the change and community voice advocacy needed to help us to move forward and to re-energize Santa Barbara’s heart, soul, and style. I urge you to reach out and talk to Nina and support her with your vote for city councilmember to represent you and District Six.

