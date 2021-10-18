BREAKING | Containment Grows to 87 Percent on Alisal Fire
Smolders Diminish and Personnel Released

A Bombardier CL-415 “Super Scooper” can hold as much as 1,600 gallons of water; a pair of them were used heavily on the Lompoc side of the Alisal Fire on Sunday. | Credit: Mike Eliason / S.B. County Fire Dept.
Mon Oct 18, 2021 | 8:04pm

As containment of the diminishing Alisal Fire grows — up to 87 percent this evening compared to 80 percent this morning — the number of firefighters assigned to the blaze has dropped, to 969 this evening from 1,304 this morning. The fire remains at 17,254 acres in size.

Gusty weather was countered by cool, more humid weather, aiding the containment of patches of unburned chaparral that continue to smolder in the clear sunshine. Equipment and personnel are being released from the fire as the effort turns from suppression to repair. WERT (Watershed Emergency Response Teams) and BAER (Burned Area Emergency Response) teams are on site to analyze hazards and make recommendations in preparing for flood, debris flow, and landslide.

Tue Oct 19, 2021 | 04:10am
