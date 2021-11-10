Bruce Corwin, Chair and CEO of Metropolitan Theatres, Dies at 81

More Like This

Bruce Corwin — the face behind the Metropolitan Theatres chain that, with only a few exceptions, has shown every commercial film shown throughout the South Coast for at least 30 years — died last week at age 81. Corwin was also a generous philanthropist; he was described in his Los Angeles Times obituary as a “mensch.” Under Corwin’s direction, The Arlington Theatre — long one of downtown Santa Barbara’s marquee movie houses — underwent a significant acoustical face-lift, making it a competitive venue for music performances as well.

