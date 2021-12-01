’Tis the Season 2021

The Complete Guide to Santa Barbara’s Holiday Happenings

By Terry Ortega

S​​anta Barbara’s holiday spirit is back in full force! It is obvious from the sheer amount of holiday happenings this season that the community wants to be together, in-person, to share this special time of year. There is something for everyone with tree lightings, nativities, Hanukkah celebrations, parades, festivals, live music and performances, activities for kids and the 21+ crowd, shopping, and more! Get ready because Santa is scheduled to show up in several places, ready to take a photo with you.

Let the Santa Barbara Independent’s complete guide to holiday happenings help you plan winter fun for the entire month of December and New Year’s Eve for a holiday to remember. Cheers!

Please visit venue websites to confirm the event and learn about the required safety guidelines.

Christmas Trees

Anthony’s Christmas Trees Get just the right Christmas tree through December 24. Mon.-Thu., 9am-8pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-9pm; Sun., 10am-7pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 966-6668 or email elves@anthonyschristmastrees.com. anthonyschristmastrees.com

Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot Beautiful trees will be available through December 23. Daily, 10am-9pm. La Cumbre Plaza, Macy’s parking lot, 3865 State St. Free. Call (805) 218-0282. bigwavedaveschristmastrees.com

Lighting Ceremonies

and Nativities

1st Thursday Menorah Lighting Enjoy the company of friends and some gelt at this Hanukkah menorah lighting co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation and Downtown S.B. Thu., Dec. 2, 5-8pm. Storke Placita (next to McConnell’s Ice Cream), 700 block of State St. Free. tinyurl.com/MenorahLighting2021

Tree Lighting and Holiday Block Party Enjoy entertainment, snacks, and the lighting ceremony of the State Street Christmas tree! Santa Claus will be onsite for photo ops. Fri., Dec. 3, 6-9pm. In front of The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. Free. downtownsb.org/events/2021-holiday-events

Solvang Julefest Tree Lighting Ceremony Help kick off this holiday season with Solvang’s annual tree lighting, ballerinas, entertainment, caroling, and the arrival of Santa! Fri., Dec. 3, 5-6:30pm. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang (First St. and Mission Dr.). Free. solvangusa.com/events

Una Noche de las Posadas (The Inns) Take part in this time-honored reenactment of Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter in Bethlehem. Begin at the Presidio Chapel and continue to Casa de la Guerra for holiday songs sung in Spanish, traditional desserts, and champurrado (hot chocolate). Fri., Dec. 10, 7-10pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Call (805) 965-0093. sbthp.org/lasposadas

Solvang Nativity Pageant This pageant, also known as the “Christmas Story,” will come to life with actors, live music, and actors. Bring chairs and blankets. Sat., Dec. 11, 5 and 6:30pm. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. solvangjulefest.org

Parades

Solvang Julefest Parade Don’t miss the sight of more than 400 participants and 50 entries as they make their way down Mission Drive, Copenhagen Drive, and other adjacent streets. Follow up after the parade with a visit to Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Sat., Dec. 4, 11am. Downtown Solvang and Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. solvangjulefest.org/parade

Montecito Holiday Magic Night Car Parade Join the fun with decorating the Hathaway Tree in Upper Manning Park at 5 p.m., and then watch the first-ever Montecito Holiday Parade roll through the village and end at the upper village. Sat., Dec. 4, 5:30-6:30pm. Manning Park, 449 San Ysidro Rd., Montecito. Free. montecitoassociation.org

67th Milpas Holiday Parade Everyone is invited to this annual Eastside tradition. This year’s parade, with the theme Neon Navidad: Let it Glow. Let it Glow, will feature area marching bands, floats, dignitaries, dancers, and Santa Claus! Sat., Dec. 11, 5:30-7:30pm. On Milpas Street starting on De la Guerra St. and ending on Mason St. Free. Email events@sbeastside.org. sbeastside.org/holiday-parade

Goleta Holiday Parade

Goleta Holiday Parade 2021 This parade will have floats, bands, special dance entries, and Santa! Sat., Dec. 11, 6pm. Hollister Ave. from Orange to Kinman. Free. goletaholidayparade.org

35th Annual Parade of Lights and Winter Wonderland Go to a winter wonderland on the pier with 10 tons of snow, elves, holiday music, and an appearance from Santa, followed by a human-powered water parade, tree lighting, the Parade of Lights with the theme of “Magic Under the Moonlight,” and a brief fireworks show. Sun., Dec. 12. Winter wonderland: noon-4pm; water parade: 4pm; tree lighting: 5pm; Parade of Lights: 5:30pm. S.B. Harbor, Stearns Wharf, and West Beach (off Cabrillo Blvd.). Free. Call (805) 618-8642. santabarbaraca.gov/paradeoflights

Holiday Fun for Children

Nightly Snowfall: Walk Thru a Winter Wonderland Play in the nightly snow, which is actually made from vegetables and gluten-free, nontoxic, and non-damaging. Each snowfall lasts 10 minutes. Daily, Dec. 2-31 (closed Dec. 25), 5:30 and 6:30pm. Center Court, Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevoshopping.com/events/nightly-snowfall

Letters to Santa Creation Station Write, draw, or make your gift wish list and drop it in Santa’s mailing address. Don’t forget your return address to receive a postcard reply from Santa. Supplies are provided. Visit the website for hours. Daily, Dec. 2-24. Center Court, Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevoshopping.com/events/letters-to-santa

Photos with Santa at Paseo Nuevo Santa will be in his cottage next to the Christmas tree to take a photo with you or your pet. No appointments are necessary: first-come, first-served. Visit the website for daily and dedicated pet hours. Daily, Dec. 2-24. Center Court, Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevoshopping.com/holiday

Photos with Santa at La Cumbre Plaza Make a reservation to take your photo with Santa in a winter wonderland! Photo packages are available for purchase. Visit the website for hours. Daily, Dec. 2-24. La Cumbre Plaza (across from Chico’s) 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. shoplacumbre.com/SantaPhotos

Holiday Zoo

Holiday Zoo Visit the S.B. Zoo in December to see your favorite animals and enjoy festive outdoor holiday decor and photos with Santa (Saturdays and Sundays only). The zoo is open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Visit the website for a schedule and to make reservations. Daily, Dec. 2-31. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$19.95. Call (805) 962-5339 or email info@sbzoo.org. sbzoo.org

Eat, Dance, and Be Merry Open House The Dance Network’s seventh annual open house is open to all ages, dancers, families, and friends. There will be food, dance demos, mini performances, and a raffle with proceeds going toward TDN scholarship program. Sat., Dec. 11, 2:30-5:30pm. The Dance Network, 5130 Hollister Ave. Free. tinyurl.com/OpenHouseTDN

Winter Gift-Making Workshop: Sea and Snow Participants can create unique gifts using resist painting, weaving, card making, and foil relief techniques inspired by snow scenes and seascapes in the S.B. Museum of Art’s collection in this one-day workshop. Sat., Dec. 11, 9am-3pm. Ridley-Tree Education Ctr., 1600 Santa Barbara St. $130-$150. Ages 5-12. tickets.sbma.net/event-list/workshops/

The Polar Express: A Special Christmas Event The S.B. Friends of the Library will host the opportunity to hear a reading of The Polar Express, write letters and take photos with Santa’s helper, make tree decorations, and enjoy cookies and milk. Each child can take home a copy of The Polar Express. Sun., Dec. 12, 2-3:30pm. Faulkner Gallery, S.B. Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. $10 (first child); $5 (each additional child). friends-sblibrary.org/events/

Rancho Palomino S.B. Winter Rancho Land Children can ride horses, get creative, and enjoy farm festivities as they learn arts, archery, and cultural arts and participate in a gift creation and wrapping station! Proceeds go to Rancho Palomino, a nonprofit educational cultural preserve and animal/equine rescue. Mon., Dec. 20-24. Rancho Palomino, private family farm. $300. Call (805) 570-5075 or email ranchopalominosb@gmail.com. Ages 6+. ranchopalominosb.com

Holiday Fun for Everyone

Family Chanukah Party Bring your family to celebrate Chanukah and enjoy latkes and sufganiyot, play dreidel, and decorate sugar cookies. Thu., Dec. 2, 5:30-6;30pm. Jewish Federation of Greater S.B. Courtyard, 524 Chapala St. Free. Email rvargeson@sbjf.org to RSVP. tinyurl.com/FamilyChanukah2021

Silent Night, Silent Disco Wear your ugliest sweater and be prepared to dance and sing along to deejays mixing your favorite holiday tunes through complimentary headphones, refreshments, prizes, and snow! Thu., Dec. 2, 5:30-7:30pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevoshopping.com/holiday

Christmas in the Country Enjoy festive scenes and dancing lights all from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle. Visit the website for the schedule and to make your reservation. Dec. 2-26, 6-8:30pm. Santa Maria Elks Unocal Event Ctr., 4040 S. Hwy. 101, Santa Maria. $55/car. Call (805) 925-4125. tinyurl.com/SantaMaria2021

Music Academy of the West: A Winter Season of Giving Bid on extraordinary artwork by area visual artists as well as exclusive vacation and cultural/entertainment packages, and more. Proceeds go toward full scholarships and the Sing! Children’s Chorus. Daily, Dec. 2-18, 1-4pm. Lehmann Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Rd. Free. musicacademy.org/holiday

Exhibition Opening: PoP! @ Slingshot PoP! highlights the work of the Slingshot artists at Alpha Art Studio and was inspired and influenced by pop culture. Vibrant, humorous, nostalgic, and revealing, this body of work is animated in a brand-new way that challenges expectations. Slingshot is a creative space that provides professional visibility of artists living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Thu., Dec. 2, 5-8pm. Slingshot / Alpha Art Studio, 220 W. Canon Perdido St. Free. slingshotart.org

Solvang Nisse Adventure Join in the citywide hunt for the mysterious Solvang Nisse (Christmas elves) that have hidden themselves throughout Downtown Solvang. Visit nisseadventure.com for clues and then scan a QR code once you find a Nisse to earn a special prize. Thu., Dec. 2, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022. Free. solvangusa.com/events

White Christmas Sing-Along Sing with Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney to “The Best Things Happen When You’re Dancing,” “Snow,” “Sisters,” and, of course, “White Christmas” as you watch the 1954 film. Fri., Dec. 3, 7-9:30pm. Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $10. tinyurl.com/WhiteChristmasSing

Solvang Julefest Santa’s Village Bring the little ones to meet Mr. Claus with their Christmas lists ready! There will also be free gift wrapping with proof of purchase from a local business. Sat., Dec. 4-18, noon-4pm. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. solvangusa.com/events

Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas Take in holiday cheer, roasted walnuts, Christmas cookies, hot chocolate, outdoor activities, and a 6 p.m. tree lighting. Visit the website for a town map. Sat., Dec. 4, 4-7pm. Downtown Los Olivos. Free. losolivosca.com/olde-fashioned-christmas

Donation Drive-Thru & Home for the Holidays Adoption Festival CARE4Paws invites you to drop off dry and canned pet food and monetary donations and consider adopting a new, furry family member from local shelters and rescues. Have your pet’s photo taken with Santa. Proceeds will benefit CARE4Paws. Sat., Dec. 4, 10am-2pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, and The Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Rd., Santa Maria. Free. care4paws.org/holidaydrive

Sounds of the Holiday Celebrate the holiday season with performances from area singers and musicians. Visit the website for the full schedule. Dec. 4-24. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. tinyurl.com/LaCumbrePlaza

Winter Wonder Family Workshop This two-hour, hands-on gift-making workshop is a wonderful way for family members to spend time together making art. Each child and caregiver is invited to create two paintings inspired by images from the S.B. Museum of Art’s collection. Sat., Dec. 4, 10am-noon and 2-4pm. Ridley-Tree Education Ctr., 1600 Santa Barbara St. $50-$60/per person. Adults and children ages 3-5. tickets.sbma.net/event-list/workshops/

Buellton Winter Fest Start the day with breakfast with Santa, followed by a neighborhood parade and a trip to Holiday Village with 20 tons of snow, vendors, music, live performances, and wine, beer, and spirits for purchase, ending with a tree lighting. Sun., Dec. 5. Breakfast: 9-11am. Buellton Rec Ctr., 301 2nd St, Buellton. Parade: Noon. Jonata Middle School to Second St. to Oak Valley and back to the school. Holiday Village: 2-6pm. Village Park (behind Tractor Supply), 330 Valley Vineyard Cir., Buellton. Tree lighting: 7pm. Village Park. Free. Call (805) 688-7829. christmas.buellton.org

Rockstar Tour of Lights Climb aboard the trolley for a 90-minute tour of all the amazing Christmas lights and decorations in S.B. Tours are available for private charters only. Daily, Dec. 5-24, 5:30, 7, and 8:30pm. 20-30 passenger tours: $600-$700/trolley. tinyurl.com/TourOfLights2021

Westerlay Orchids 3rd Annual Holiday Open House Join for bubbly, wine, treats, coffee, and cheer! Santa will be there 4:30-7 p.m. for photos. There will be specials on orchids and complimentary arranging, and an orchid will be raffled off every 30 minutes. Fri., Dec. 10, 4-7pm. Westerlay Orchids, 3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/WesterlayOrchds

Rancho La Patera & Stow House: Holiday at the Ranch Everyone in the community is invited to this holiday open house featuring Santa Claus and his “rein-goats,” music, caroling, craft-making, tours, celebrity story time, and holiday hayrides. Sat., Dec. 11, 9am-4pm. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. $2-$5. Call (805) 899-2222. goletahistory.org/holiday-at-the-ranch

Family Holiday Sing-Along Join Jason Libs from The Red Piano and other special guests to celebrate the holiday season with hot cocoa and a cheerful selection of seasonal favorites, ranging from classic carols to contemporary holiday hits. Sun., Dec. 12, 7-9:30pm. Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $20. tinyurl.com/FamilyHolidaySing

38th Annual Virtual Light Up a Life Join this heartwarming virtual ceremony to remember and honor the many who are missed this holiday season. The traditional Trees of Remembrance with stars will be placed at the following locations: S.B. (Lobero Theatre), Montecito (Upper Village Green), Goleta (Camino Real Marketplace), and Carpinteria (Seal Fountain). Registration is required. Wed., Dec. 15, 6-7pm. hospiceofsb.org/lual

Unity Singers’ Christmas Cantata and Party Join this joyful Christmas cantata, Hope!, presented by the Unity Singers with a reception to follow the concert. Fri., Dec. 17, 7-9pm. Unity of S.B., 227 E. Arrellaga St. Free. tinyurl.com/UnityCantata

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West Presents Holiday Magic Take in this seasonal performance by the Women’s Auxiliary with cocoa, drinks, family activities, and photo ops. Proceeds will support the academy. Sat., Dec. 18, 1-4pm. Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Rd. Free-$75. musicacademy.org/holiday

Winter Dreams Holiday Ice Show This holiday show on ice will get you in the spirit of the season. A limited number of seats will be on the ice. Sat., Dec. 18, 11:45am and 5pm. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Upstairs; $20; on the ice: $30. Call (805) 879-1550. iceinparadise.org

Hawaiian Chanukah in the Mall Chabad of S.B. invites you for the lighting of the “Tiki Torch Menorah” as you enjoy donuts, hot latkes, and live music and participate in the drum circle. Thu., Dec. 29, 5:30pm. La Cumbre Plaza (near Macy’s), 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. tinyurl.com/HawaiianChanukah

Dance, Theater, and Performance

Ensemble Theatre Company Presents The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley In part II of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy, Darcy and Elizabeth must deal with hijinks among the staff while preparing for a family visit in this comic-drama. Dec. 2-19, various times. The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St. $25-$67. Call (805) 965-5400 or email boxoffice@etcsb.org. etcsb.org/whats-on/season

UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents She & Him: A Very She & Him Christmas Party In celebration of their album’s 10th anniversary, She & Him’s Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward will celebrate the season with a holiday musical blast from the past. Thu., Dec. 2, 8pm. Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St, $23.50-$128.50. tinyurl.com/She-Him2021

Zach Gill Holiday Virtual Show Zach Gill will host a live, virtual musical performance of original music, classic covers, holiday favorites, and a live accordion medley in support of the Goleta-based, nonprofit Montessori Center School. Fri., Dec. 3, 7pm. Suggested donation: $20/viewer; $35 household. tinyurl.com/ZachGill2021

UCSB Gospel Choir Enjoy traditional and contemporary songs drawn from African-American religious traditions directed by Victor Bell. Fri., Dec. 3, 7:30pm. Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, UCSB. Free-$10. music.ucsb.edu/news/event

Holiday Community Performances Enjoy special holiday performances by area music and dance groups with a Big Christmas Brass Show on December 11. Sat., Dec. 4-18, noon-4pm. Storke Placita (next to McConnell’s Ice Cream), 700 block of State St. Free. tinyurl.com/DowntownPerformances

The 17th Annual Westmont Christmas Festival: Salvation for All The Westmont Orchestra, the Westmont College Choir, and various vocal ensembles will take turns performing and unite for powerful and unforgettable numbers to celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth. Sat., Dec. 4, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 5, 3pm. Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $20. Call (805) 899-2222. tinyurl.com/WestmontFest

Goleta School of Ballet Presents The Nutcracker This traditional full-length product will feature all of your favorite characters, such as Clara, the Rat Queen, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the Nutcracker. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 4-5, 3-5:30pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $15-$22. goletaschoolofballet.com/nutcracker2021

Kerry Irish Productions Presents An Irish Christmas Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with dancing, singing, and traditional Irish music that will celebrate the spirit of the season. Sun., Dec. 5, 2:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $25-$70. lobero.org/events/an-irish-christmas-2

Gustafson Dance Presents Rudolph Students ages 2-18 will dance the delightful story of Rudolph about the misfit reindeer, Heidi the Elf, Yukon Cornelia, and the Abominable Snow Monster. Sat., Dec. 11, 2 and 6pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $16-$27. lobero.org/events/rudolph-2021

A Winter Music Showcase This inspiring evening of music and art will feature original compositions performed by the Solstice Chamber Orchestra along with animations by Grace Fisher with additional performances by The Voice semi-finalist Will Breman, American Idol contestant Jackson Gillies, the Madrigals Choir, Three for Joy, the Bar-back Boys, and more! Proceeds from this show will support the Grace Fisher Foundation. Sun., Dec. 12, 5pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $20-$59. Call (805) 899.2222. ticketing.granadasb.org

State Street Ballet Presents The Nutcracker This annual holiday favorite about Clara and her Nutcracker Prince will feature the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra and the talented students of Gustafson Dance alongside professional dancers. With opulent sets and costumes, this will be a holiday feast for the eyes. Sat., Dec. 18, 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 19, 2pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $26-$106. Call (805) 899.2222. ticketing.granadasb.org

S.B. Revels Presents The Christmas Revels: An Early California Celebration of the Winter Solstice This lively, entertaining theatrical event will feature a company of more than 60 singers, actors, dancers, and instrumentalists wearing traditional costumes in a fully staged production about Santa Barbaran Anita de la Guerra’s wedding festivities of 1835. Sat., Dec. 18, 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 19, 2:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $16-$81. lobero.org/events/christmas-revels

Goleta School of Ballet presents Tutu Suite This unique Nutcracker for the young dancers will be enhanced by a reprise of cherished dance pieces from the highest-level dancers. Sat., Dec. 18, 1:30-3:30pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $12 (available at the door). luketheatre.org/events

Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara Hear seasonal favorites and songs from around the world, such as “Silent Night,” “Ocho Kandelikas,” “O Tannenbaum,” and more. Instrumental solos will also warm your heart. Sun., Dec. 19, 4-6pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $35. folkorchestrasb.com

DMK Studio and SBSOPA Holiday Concert DMK Studio and the S.B. School of Performing Arts will present a Christmas concert as well as a performance from the InnerLight Gospel Choir. Sun., Dec. 5, 3pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. GA: $15; children 12 and younger: $5. Call (805) 452-5215 or email info@sbsopa.com.

Classes/Workshops

Fresh Wreath Making Workshop Join at the farm, outdoors, for a festive afternoon of wreath making. The workshop will include all supplies and light refreshments. Sat., Dec. 4, 3-5pm. Fairview Gardens Farm, 598 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. $65. Call (805) 967-7369. tinyurl.com/FreshWreathMaking

Secrets of a Tamale Chef Chef Richard Lambert will demonstrate the techniques in making award-winning tamales and salsas. Learn how each tamale can be created at home. Leave with tamale and salsa recipes, a list of ingredient and equipment sources, and an e-book cookbook. Sun., Dec. 12, 2-3:30pm. Upstairs Meeting Rm., Rusty’s Pizza, 232 W. Carrillo St. $55. tinyurl.com/TamaleChefSecrets

Fresh Fairy Ornament Needle Felting Workshop This step-by-step process will help you create a unique felted fairy ornament. Visit Marilyn, the sweet alpaca whose fibers will be available to use during the class. Included will be all supplies and light refreshments. Thu., Dec. 16, 4-6pm. Fairview Gardens Farm, 598 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. $50. Call (805) 967-7369. tinyurl.com/FeltedFairy

21+ Holiday Fun

Miracle at the Funk Zone If you are a nostalgic Christmas fan, Pearl Social will transform into the international smash “Miracle” pop-up Christmas bar through December 31. Enjoy over-the-top holiday decor, displays, and festive cocktails like Bad Santa, On Dasher, and more in collectable ceramic vessels (a portion of some of the mugs for sale will go to the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good). Dec. 2-31; Sun.-Thu., 5-10pm; Fri.-Sat., 3pm-midnight. Closed Christmas Day. Pearl Social, 131 Anacapa St., Ste. B. Free. Call (805) 284-0380 or email info@pearlsocialsb.com. pearlsocialsb.com

Virtual Holiday Cocktail Class S.B. Independent’s Matt Kettmann will teach you how to craft a coconut nog and then will host a fireside chat with The Good Lion’s Brandon Ristaino and Jonathan Jarrett. The ticket includes a cocktail kit and recipe. Purchase tickets by Monday, December 6. Thu., Dec. 9, 6pm. $55. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/HolidayCocktailIndy

Christmas Pub Crawl S.B. Wear an ugly sweater or dress as Santa, an elf, or a reindeer and enjoy drink specials and no cover charge as you bar hop. Sat., Dec. 11, 2pm-2am. $20. Downtown S.B. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/XmasPubCrawl

Painting in the Garden El Encanto and The Painted Cabernet have teamed up to offer you guided instruction, featured wines, holiday cookies, charcuterie boards, and a masterpiece to take home. Sun., Dec. 12, 2-4pm. Belmond El Encanto Hotel & Spa, v800 Alvarado Pl. $99. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/PaintingInTheGarden

14th Annual Holiday Sweater Party Featuring Molly Ringwald Project Put on your best (worst) holiday sweater and dance to the Molly Ringwald Project, Flight 805, La Boheme, Green Flag Summer, and special friends. Thu., Dec. 16, 7pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $30-$35. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. tinyurl.com/UglySweaterSoho

Shopping

54th Annual Yes Store This S.B. tradition since 1968 will offer shopping for arts, crafts, custom fine jewelry, clothing, and so much more from past and new area artists. Visit the website for hours. Dec. 2-24. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo, #101 (by the Nordstrom Bldg.). Free. Call (805) 966-9777 or email YesStoreSantaBarbara@yahoo.com. theyesstore.com

Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace Get first pick on a large selection of one-of-a-kind gifts from 30 countries around the world from 20 vendors on Thursday night and enjoy appetizers and a glass of wine. VIP night: Thu., Dec. 2, 5:30-8pm. $20. GA: Fri.-Sun., Dec. 3-5, 10am-5pm. Free. S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Call (805) 682-4711. sbnature.org

State Street Promenade Market Downtown S.B. will host a market to highlight downtown businesses, area artisans, and local goods. The marketplace will be located on the 1000 block of State Street between Carrillo and Figueroa streets. Thu., Dec. 2-16, 3-7:30pm. Free. downtownsb.org/events

golden hOUR Holiday Shop for apparel and jewelry, apothecary and vintage items, and art and home decor as you listen to music and type a letter to Santa at this market cohosted by Shop Hop and domecíl. Raffle proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Club of S.B. and White Buffalo Land Trust. Sat., Dec. 4, 11am-5pm. Victoria Court, 1221 State St. Free. tinyurl.com/GoldenHourMarket

S.B. Museum of Art, Museum Store: ’Tis the Season Collection Check out the holiday-themed stationary, ornaments, show globes, and home decor sure to bring cheer this season. Sun., 10am-5pm; Tue.-Wed., Fri.-Sat., 10:30am-6pm; Thu., 10:30am-8pm (closed Mondays and holidays). 1130 State St. Call (805) 884-6454. sbmastore.net

S.B. Maritime Museum Store Shop antique nautical reproductions, books, clothes, toys, and home decor. Thu.-Tue., 10am-5pm. S.B. Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Ste 190. Call (805) 456-8747. sbmm.org/museum-store

Old Mission S.B. Serra Shop Shop for books, home decor, jewelry, religious gifts, and more. 9:30am-5pm. Curbside pickup is also available. Old Mission S.B., 2201 Laguna St. Call (805) 682-4149. santabarbaramission.org/gift-shop

Rancho La Patera & Stow House Museum Store Select gifts from a wide selection of items such as original lemon labels, iron work, cards, crafts, Goleta memorabilia, and other treasures. Sat.-Sun., 1-4pm. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. goletahistory.org/visit

Wildling Museum of Art & Nature Online Museum Store This gift store is full of unique merchandise, books, locally made crafts and jewelry, and holiday cards and ornaments that show love for art and nature! Fri., Mon., 11am-4pm; Sat.-Sun., 10am-5pm. Call (805) 688-1082 or email store@wildlingmuseum.org. store.wildlingmuseum.org

A Crimson Holiday S.B.’s uptown artisan gift gallery will offer items from 40+ of the area’s most talented artists and designers with a Season of Giving event with treats and a drawing to win a gift certificate for one of the artists on Thursday from 5-7pm. Wed.-Sat., 10am-7pm; Sun., 11am-6pm; Mon.-Tue., 10am-6pm; Dec. 2, 2021-Jan. 7, 2022. La Cumbre Plaza (former Tiffany & Company), 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 570-1987 or email mardanne@silcom.com. acrimsonholiday.com

3rd Annual Elks Lodge Holiday Bazaar This event will feature a variety of vendors and Elks members handcrafted items for the holidays. Process will go toward the Calif-Hawaii Elks to benefit children. Fri., Dec. 3, 11am-7pm. Elks Lodge #613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. Free. tinyurl.com/ElksBazaar

Crafter’s Makers Market Local vendors will sell their homemade and handcrafted goods. Enjoy music, refreshments, and holiday cheer while you shop. Fri., Dec. 3, 4-9pm; Sat., Dec. 4, 11am-9pm; Sun., Dec. 5, 11am-6pm. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. Free. Call (805) 770-3566 or email andrew@thecrafterslibrary.com.

Clay Studio Ceramic Sale Sip wine and shop for handmade ceramic gifts from the talented studio members and students. Sat., Dec. 4, 11am-5pm. Clay Studio, 1351 Holiday Hill Rd., Goleta. Free. claystudiosb.org/classesandevents

Refugio Ranch Vineyards Holiday Pop-Up Shop Taste some wine, shop for handmade goods, and avoid shipping delays by shopping small. Sat., Dec. 4, 11am-4pm. Refugio Ranch Vineyards, Los Olivos Tasting Rm., 2990 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Free. tinyurl.com/LosOlivosPopUp

Mujeres Makers Market Holiday Edition This two-day market will feature local makers, vintage resellers, and artisan goods. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 4-5, 11am-4pm. 35 Anacapa St. Free. mujeresmakersmarket.com/events

Elverhøj Museum of History and Art Makers Market A curated group of talented artisans from area studios and workshops will showcase and sell their handmade goods. Sat., Dec. 4-18, 11am-5pm. Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, 1624 Elverhoy Wy., Solvang. Free. solvangjulefest.org

Poetics of the Handmade Shop for hand-dipped candles, ethically made sheepskins, tea, ceramics, mini quilts, and more at this seasonal market that celebrates the handmade. There will be a food pop-up, coffee, and music. Sat., Dec. 4, 10am-4pm. The Lower Lodge, 609 Mission Canyon Rd. Free. thelowerlodge.com. tinyurl.com/CraftersHoliday

S.B. Empty Bowls 2021 The traditional soup luncheon will be transformed into an outdoor holiday market, where guests can explore gift opportunities. Select a beautiful, handmade bowl, and soup will be in ready-to-go containers. Proceeds will go toward the Foodbank. Sun., Dec. 5, 11am. Foodbank S.B. Warehouse, 4554 Hollister Ave. Free. tinyurl.com/2021EmptyBowls

S.B. Arts & Crafts Show Shop from area artists and artisans on the oceanfront. Sun., Dec. 5-26; Sat., Dec 18; Fri., Dec 31. 10am-dusk Between Cabrillo Boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez. Free. Call (805) 897-2519. tinyurl.com/SBArtsCrafts2021

Gem Faire Find the perfect gift for every budget from more than 40 exhibitors. Safety protocols will be practiced. Masks are required. Fri., Dec. 10, noon-6pm; Sat., Dec. 11, 10am-6pm; Sun., Dec. 12, 10am-5pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $7/weekend pass. tinyurl.com/GemFairDec

Haley Corridor Makers Market & Bar Hop Shop 30 makers of knit goods, art prints, candles, jewelry, and more as you enjoy an adult beverage. This is a family-friendly event with alcohol present. Sat., Dec. 11, noon-5pm. Carr Winery, Potek Winery, and Third Window Brewing, 406 E. Haley St., #3. Free. tinyurl.com/HaleyCorridorMarket

New Year’s Eve

NYE Meditation Come create a healthy world with a shift in the way you think and perceive through contemplation, a guided meditation, and prayers to Avalokiteshvara, Buddha of Compassion. Fri., Dec. 31, 6:30-7:45pm. Mahakankala Buddhist Ctr., 508 Brinkerhoff Ave. Free-donations welcome. tinyurl.com/MeditationNYE

New Year’s Eve with the S.B. Symphony Guest conductor Bob Bernhardt will host an evening of Gershwin and other symphonic celebration favorites. Join baritone Cedric Berry, pianist Natasha Kislenko, and the full orchestra to ring in the New Year. Fri., Dec. 31, 8:30-10pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $56-$256. Call (805) 898-9386 or email info@thesymphony.org. ticketing.granadasb.org

Belmond El Encanto’s New Year’s Eve Celebration Welcome in the New Year with Champagne, live jazz, and a three-course fine dining experience in the dining room or terrace. Fri., Dec. 31, 5-9:30pm. Belmond El Encanto S.B., 800 Alvarado Pl. $155/adult; $60/child (ages 12 and younger). Call (805) 845-5800 or email ele.restaurant@belmond.com. tinyurl.com/BelmondNYE2021

New Year’s Eve 2022 S.B. Bar Crawl Bounce from bar to bar and celebrate NYE at multiple venues, each with exclusive drink specials. Register to receive a map of all eight participating downtown bars. Fri., Dec. 31, 8pm-2am. Downtown S.B. $19-$39.Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/SBBarCrawl2021

Brew Year’s Eve Santa Barbara Check out beer from 10+ craft breweries, wine, and cocktails along with a giant dance floor, music by DJ Hecktik, and an outdoor patio with an ocean view. Roundtrip rides to and from the venue from three locations ($15). Proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Club of S.B. Fri., Dec. 31, 8pm-1:30am. Veterans’ Memorial Bldg., 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. $90. Ages 21+. Call (805) 448-7070 or email info@surfbeerfest.com. brewyearsevesb.com

New Year’s Eve Bash with Con Brio Dance to the energetic soul, psych-rock, and R&B sounds of Con Brio. Fri., Dec. 31, 9pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. GA: $35-$40; dinner package: $110. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. tinyurl.com/ConBrioNYE