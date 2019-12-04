’Tis the Season 2019
The Complete Guide to Santa Barbara’s Holiday Happenings
by Terry Ortega and Amber White | Published December 5, 2019
Judging from our online poll “What Is Your Favorite Christmas Movie and Why?” it’s clear that our community has a wide range of tastes when it comes to yuletide cinema. Elf received the most nods, with its perfect family humor, while National Lampoon’s outrageous Christmas Vacation came in second. Nostalgic movies with heart also scored big, such as It’s a Wonderful Life, The Bishop’s Wife, Little Women, and Miracle on 34th Street. Outliers included Die Hard, Bad Santa, and, my favorite, the 2009 British comedy Nativity!
Just in case watching beloved films isn’t the only thing you feel like doing during the holidays, the Independent has gathered together a list of all the festive events going on in town from now through the end of December. Choose from parades and tree lightings to a snow leopard festival to pop-up shopping to a Hanukkah celebration, a latke party, and an ugly sweater gathering for the 21-and-over crowd. There are also plenty of holiday stage presentations, including Irish and flamenco dance and Nutcracker ballets. Basically, there is every merry thing to do for kids, families, and adults only.
This holiday season, whether you venture out to create new traditions or stick to the tried and true, or even stay in and watch movies, we wish you peace, joy, and fun!
All Listings
Parades
67th Annual Holiday Parade
This year’s theme of A Tropical Holiday will offer high-stepping marching bands; holiday-themed floats; spectacular performance groups; this year’s Grand Marshal, Heal the Ocean; the Holiday Prince and Fairy; and Santa Claus! Fri., Dec. 6, 6:30pm. The parade travels along State St. from Sola to Cota. Free. Call 962-2098. downtownsb.org Solvang Julefest Parade Don’t miss the sight of more than 400 participants and 50 entries as they make their way down Mission Drive, Copenhagen Drive, and other adjacent streets. Follow up after the parade with a visit to Mr. and Mrs. Claus in Solvang Park. Sat., Dec. 7, 11am. Downtown Solvang. Free. solvangjulefest.org
33rd Annual Parade of Lights
Santa’s Village will be full of activities, such as 10 tons of snow to play in and photos with Santa, with the first 300 children to receive a goody bag. Then watch the festively decorated boats from along the breakwater or on Stearns Wharf, followed by a fireworks show after the parade. Sun., Dec. 8. Santa’s Village activities: 3pm. Boat parade: 5:30pm; occurs in the water visible from the S.B. Harbor, Stearns Wharf, and West Beach (off of Cabrillo Blvd.). Free. Call 564-5531. santabarbaraca.gov/paradeoflights
Julefest Saint Lucia Day
This new Julefest event celebrates Saint Lucia Day and will include a lighted evening children’s led by the symbolic “Saint Lucia,” a young woman chosen to portray the special saint, followed by illuminated floats and parade entries. Fri., Dec 13, 6:30pm. The parade begins at Lot 72 at Elverhoy Way and Alisol Road, making a left on Copenhagen and then a right on First Street in Solvang. Free. solvangjulefest.org
Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade 2019
This fun-filled community event will bring in the holiday spirit and Santa Claus. Sat., Dec. 14, 3pm. The parade begins at 9th St., continues down Linden Ave. toward Carp Ave., then U-turns and marches to 6th St. in Carpinteria. Free. Email carpinteriaparade@gmail.com. holidayspiritparade.com
65th Annual Milpas Holiday Parade
This year’s theme of Christmas Everywhere will acknowledge how holidays can have different meanings to different cultures. There will be floats, area bands, flashy cars, and Santa escorted by a team of dancing elves. Sat., Dec. 14, 5:30pm. The parade will travel on Milpas St. from Canon Perdido to Mason St. Free. Call (408) 595-9938.
Tree Lightinings and Nativities
Solvang Julefest Annual Tree Lighting
Enjoy live entertainment, including dancing ballerinas, bands, caroling, and the arrival of Santa Claus. Fri., Dec. 6, 5-6:30pm. Solvang Park, First St. & Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. solvangjulefest.org
36th Annual Light Up a Life
Join this beloved community tradition of remembering and honoring those who are no longer with us at Hospice of S.B.’s ceremony of light and love. Each ceremony will feature speakers, entertainment, music, and the lighting of the memorial tree. Stars may be purchased one half hour before each ceremony or in advance at Hospice of S.B., 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Ste. 100. Sun., Dec. 8, 5;30-7pm. Camino Real Marketplace Dr., Goleta. Sat., Dec. 14, 5:30-7pm. Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Suggested donation for a star: $15. Call 563-8820. hospiceofsantabarbara.org
Solvang Nativity Pageant
Enjoy this elaborate stage presentation of the nativity story, featuring special musical artists, live animals, and more. Seating is on a first-come, first-entertained basis. Sat., Dec. 7, 5 and 7pm. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $7.50. tinyurl.com/SolvangNativity
Tree Lighting
Before the Parade of Lights boat parade, watch the lights of a beautiful 25-foot white fir on Stearns Wharf turn on as the official open to the holiday season for the waterfront. Sun., Dec. 8, 5pm. Stearns Wharf. Free.
First United Methodist Church Outdoor Living Nativity
Come see the re-creation of the holy night in a rustic tableau with actors in costume and live animals, such as donkeys, goats, and camels. Stroll into the church and look at the crèches (models representing the scene of Jesus Christ’s birth) on display from around the world while Christmas music plays. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 20-22, 5:30-7:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call 963-3579. fumcsb.org
Holiday Fun For Everyone
Let It Snow!
Check out S.B.’s “best in snow!” Nightly snowfall shows will take place twice each evening through December 31 (no shows on Christmas Day). 6 and 7pm. Center Ct., Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call 963-7147. paseonuevoshopping.com/holiday
Live Holiday Entertainment
There will be costumed carolers, holiday horns, colossal choirs, and the occasional squeezebox roaming throughout the paseo or in Center Court. A schedule of more than 20 live entertainment ensembles will perform throughout the season nearly every day in December. Visit the website for the full schedule of performers, dates, and times through December 24. Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevoshopping.com
Christmas at Rosewood Miramar Beach
Let your holiday spirits soar, from visits with Santa to holiday meals such as Santa’s Holiday Brunch, Christmas Eve and Day dining, and more. Thu., Dec. 5-Wed., Dec. 25. Rosewood Miramar Beach, 1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. Prices vary. Call 900-8388. tinyurl.com/RosewoodChristmas2019
Silent Night Silent Disco
Grab your enthusiastic family members and friends, wear your ugliest sweater, and be prepared to dance and sing along to your favorite holiday tunes through headphones! Thu., Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30pm. Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call 963-7147. paseonuevoshopping.com/holiday
Holiday Open House
Celebrate land conservations in S.B. County over appetizers, drinks, dessert, and music from the Honeysuckle Possums. Thu., Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30pm. The Land Trust for S.B. County, 1530 Chapala St. Suggested donation: $10. Call 966-4520. sblandtrust.org/whats-happening
10th Annual Festival of Trees
Take a look at these beautifully adorned Christmas trees starting on December 5 from noon to 8pm daily and purchase a raffle ticket on December 15 between 10 and 11:30am in hopes to win one! The Carpinteria Lions Club has provided the trees for sponsorship to raise money for Carpinteria local 501(c)3 organizations. Old Austin’s Hardware Store, 700 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/2019FestivalOfTrees
Mommy & Me Holiday Workshop
Make memories while creating a beautiful driftwood Christmas tree wall hanging. A percentage of the proceeds benefit Trinity Gardens. Ticket includes one wall hanging and all supplies for one parent and one child. Additional child tickets and wall hangings may be purchased. See website for full price list. Sat., Dec. 7, 1-2:30pm. Trinity Gardens, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. $50. tinyurl.com/Mommy-MeHoliday
Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas
There is something for the entire family during this fun-filled day of attractions for kids, an abundance of Christmas shopping, the town tree lighting, delicious food, a Christmas train ride, a holiday petting zoo, live music, and much more. See website for full schedule. Sat., Dec. 7, noon-7pm. Various locations. Free. Los Olivos. tinyurl.com/LosOlivosChristmas2019
Rockstar Trolley of Lights
Hop on the trolley for a 90-minute tour of Christmas lights and decorations. Enjoy hot chocolate and candy canes as you clang-clang around the city with family and friends. Check-in is 30 minutes prior to the tour. Sat., Dec. 7-Sun., Dec. 30. Mon.-Thu.: 6pm; Fri.-Sun.: 5:30 and 7:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$28. Call 451-9999. rockstartrolley.com
Julefest Candle Light Tours
This behind-the-scenes walking and caroling tour of the downtown village of Solvang will be led by costumed tour guides and conclude with a private reception with Santa Claus, hot cocoa, and cookies. Souvenir LED candles are included. Sat., Dec. 7-28, 4:30-6pm. Solvang Park, First St. & Mission Dr., Solvang. $25. tinyurl.com/CandleLightTour-2019
Victorian Christmas Open House
Visit the lavishly decorated 1875 Victorian home along with the car and carriage area, museum, and blacksmith shop. Sat., Dec. 7 and 14, 10am-1pm. Lompoc Valley Historical Society, 207 N. L St., Lompoc. Free. Call 735-4626.
Holiday Tamale-Making Class
Learn techniques from tamale wizard Richard Lambert to make his award-winning tamales and salsa! Sun., Dec. 8, 1-2:30pm. Marine Center Classroom, 125 Harbor Wy. $45. tinyurl.com/tamaleclass
Casa del Herrero Holiday Tours
Visitors will be given a docent-led tour, which is enhanced by festive holiday decorations and good cheer. Wed.-Sat., Dec 11-14, and 18-21. Casa del Herrero, 1387 E. Valley Rd., Montecito. $30. Ages 10+. Call 565-5653 or email tours@casadel herrero.com. tinyurl.com/CasaDelHerreroHoliday
Latkes & Laughter Chanukah Comedy Night
This celebration will feature Samantha Bearman, Jack Fischer, Orr Redko, and headliner Dana Eagle, as well as delicious latkes and jelly doughnuts. Thu., Dec. 12, 5:30-7pm. Bronfman Family Ctr., Jewish Federation of Greater S.B., 524 Chapala St. $10. Call 957-1115. tinyurl.com/Latkes-Laughter
S.B. Rose Society Annual Holiday Party
There is no formal program — just a good time over fine food and holiday cheer with a love of roses in common. Thu., Dec. 12, 6pm. Fellowship Hall, Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. Free. Call 451-7695. sbrose.org
Westerlay Orchids 2nd Annual Holiday Open House
Come and enjoy wine, appetizers, cake pops, Christmas cookies, eggnog, hot cocoa, candy canes, and Christmas cheer with an orchid raffle every 15 minutes and specials on orchids. Take a photo with Santa between 4 and 6pm. Fri., Dec. 13, 4-7pm. Westerlay Orchids, 3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/WesterlayOpenHouse Holiday on Ice: Joys of the Season You are cordially invited to the fourth annual Ice in Paradise holiday show, with performances by skaters of all levels. Sat., Dec. 14, noon and 5pm. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. $23-$33. Call 879-1550. iceinparadise.org/holiday-show
St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Women’s Guild Annual Christmas
This annual luncheon will feature a delicious meal, entertainment, a holiday raffle, and a Christmas boutique of unique, handcrafted gifts and home-baked Christmas pastries, as well as jams and preserves, with all proceeds to benefit preschool scholarships and other area projects. Sat., Dec. 14, 11:30am. Stacy Hall, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. $40. Ages 12+. Call 688-4454. tinyurl.com/womensguildluncheon2019
Family Chanukah Party
Enjoy latkes, dreidels, songs, stories, arts and crafts, and more. Wed., Dec. 18, 5:30-6:30pm. Bronfman Family Ctr., Jewish Federation of Greater S.B., 524 Chapala St. Free. Call 957-1115. tinyurl.com/FamilyChanukahParty
Julefest Aurora Dronealis: Solvang Christmas Drone Show
SoCal’s first-ever Christmas drone show will have hundreds of autonomous drones move in a choreographed show highlighting some of your favorite holiday imagery that will be visible from five miles in every direction for 15 minutes. Visit the website for information in the VIP seating, experience, and add-ons. Sat., Dec. 21, 6-8pm. Solvang Lot 72, 100 Alisal Mesa Rd., Solvang. GA: $15; VIP: $100-$500. solvangdrones.com
Christmas Day Contra Dance
All levels of dancers are welcome and there is no need to bring a partner to this traditional Christmas Day Contra Dance with a caller and live band, Erik Hoffman & Bayou Seco. There is a free lesson and walk-through at 6:10pm. 6:30-9:30pm. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. Free. Call 699-5101. tinyurl.com/ChristmasDayContra
Solvang’s Annual Christmas Tree Burn
Area residents are invited to bring their tree (stands and ornaments must be removed) to the burn pile to join together to see this powerful spectacle ignite the New Year and herald the end of Solvang’s Julefest. There will be live entertainment and refreshments for purchase. Fri., Jan. 3, 2020, 5-7pm. Fields of Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call 688-4815. solvangjulefest.org/treeburn
Especially fun for Children
Especially Fun for Children
28th Annual Candy Cane Train
Bring the kids out for a ride on the festively decorated miniature train and enjoy an assortment of holiday treats. The train runs every weekend through December 22, and Santa will visit Fri.-Sun., December 20-22. 1-3:45pm. South Coast Railroad Museum, 300 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. $5 (children under 32 inches are free). Email hattie@goletadepot.org.
Meet Santa at Paseo Nuevo
Children can visit Santa with special evenings open for pet photos with St. Nick through December 24. Every child will receive a free gift from Santa, and elves will be on hand to catch the perfect moment in a photo. Visit the website for the full schedule. Center Ct., Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call 900-7385. paseonuevoshopping.com/holiday
Photos with Santa at La Cumbre Plaza
Santa will be available for photos and visits at his winter home near Macy’s through December 24. Pet photos will also be available. Visit the website for details and full schedule. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Call 642-0605. shoplacumbre.com/events
Reindeer Arrive at the Zoo
Come meet Cookie and Peppermint, two of Santa’s backup reindeer who are visiting from the North Pole through December 31. 10am-5pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$18. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org
Tree at the G
Celebrate the holidays with family activities and have your photo taken in front of the glorious Christmas tree. Thu., Dec.5, 5-8pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Free. Call 899-2222.
Explorer Fundays
Explorers of all ages can make holiday-inspired crafts every Saturday and Sunday, from finger-painted snow leopards, potato-printed polar bears, and paper-roll gingerbread people to paper-roll fireworks for the New Year! Sat.-Sun., Dec. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29. 11am-2pm. Explore Store, S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$18. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org
Julefest Santa’s Village
First come, first seated will have a chance for a photo with the famous Mr. Claus. New to this year’s village: a photographic scene for capturing holiday moments in the Solvang Park Gazebo, plus Santa’s Lade (Santa’s Barn), a paid-admission play area that will include snow and live animals ($5 per person). Sat., Dec. 7, 14, and 21, Noon-4pm. Santa’s Village, Solvang Park, First St. and Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. solvangjulefest.org
Art From Scrap Workshops
Kids will have a jolly good time at these fun-filled afternoons, making holiday-inspired crafts that will get them into the winter spirit. Painted Planet Ornaments with Jason Summers: Sat., Dec. 7; Mini Elf Making with Laura Denny: Sat., Dec. 21. 10am-noon. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. $8. Children 6 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. Call 884-0459 x11. exploreecology.org
2019 Pancake Breakfast & 60th Anniversary Celebration
The Kiwanis will be serving up all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausages at this fun event that features a free picture with Santa, face painting, holiday crafts, and a live reptile show. All proceeds benefit the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop Co-op Preschool. Sat., Dec. 7, 8-11am. San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop, 400 Puente Dr. Free-$10. smpcw.org/pancake-breakfast
Snow Leopard Festival/Sledding
Learn about the beautiful and endangered snow leopards at this one-of-a-kind family festival. Kids ages 12 and younger can sled down tons of snow for an extra minimal cost while parents chill out. Santa will be taking orders and posing for photos. Sun., Dec. 8. Members: 9am; GA: 10am-3pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$18. Unlimited sledding and bounce houses: $5. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org
Buellton Winter Fest
This one-of-a-kind experience for the entire family starts with Breakfast with Santa, then a Holiday Village with 20 tons of snow, vendors, music and live performances, beer, wine, spirits, and a stroll through the avenue for the tree-lighting ceremony complete with Santa and caroling. Sun., Dec. 8. Breakfast with Santa: 9-11am, Buellton Recreation Center, 301 2nd St.; Holiday Village: 4-7pm; tree lighting: 7pm, Village Park (behind Tractor Supply and Panda Express). Free-$15. Call 688-7829. winterfest.buellton.org Storytime with Santa Gather around jolly old Saint Nicholas as he reads his favorite holiday stories. Thu., Dec. 12, 10-11am. Center Ct., 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Ages 0-10. Call 963-7147. paseonuevoshopping.com/holiday
Jingle Jam ’19
There is something for everyone at this community Christmas party! The party will have food trucks, popcorn, bounce houses, face painting, and video games, and bring a blanket and chair for the outdoor showing of a Christmas movie. Fri., Dec. 13, 6:30-8:30pm. S.B. City College, 721 Cliff Dr. tinyurl.com/2019JingleJam
Breakfast With Santa at Islands
What’s better than breakfast? Breakfast with Santa! Enjoy pancakes, eggs, bacon, and fruit juice or milk. Sat., Dec. 14, 9-10am. Islands Restaurant, La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. $4.99-$6.99 (not including gratuity). Call 946-0044 by December 12 to reserve your table. tinyurl.com/IslandsSantaBreakfast
Holiday at the Ranch
This open house includes holiday music and caroling, craft-making, tours of the festive Stow House, celebrity story time, and holiday hayrides. Sat., Dec. 14; and Sun., Dec. 15. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. 11am-4pm. Free-$5. Call 681-7216. goletahistory.org
All Wrapped Up: The Art of Giving
Children will gain inspiration from original works of art in the museum’s collection and create handmade cards, prints, ornaments, and more. Students will draw, paint, print, collage, and sculpt artful gifts to share with friends and family. Sat., Dec. 14, 9am-3pm. Ridley-Tree Educational Ctr., McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. $65-$75. Ages 5-12. Call 963-4364. sbma.net/events/holidayworkshop
Tiny Tots Holiday Concert and Santa Party
Kids of all ages will love this 25-minute concert and sing-along featuring the Broadway Juniors with appearances by Frosty, Rudolph, and Santa! Continue the holiday fun after the concert with hot chocolate, apple juice, and cookies downstairs and the opportunity for parents and grandparents to take photos of their toddlers. Bring a canned good or toy for local families in need when you purchase your tickets and get a free ticket. Mon., Dec. 16, 5:30pm; and Sat., Dec. 21, 10am. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. $10-$20. Call 667-2900. rubicontheatre.org
Christmas at the Zoo
Families can create a new tradition by spending time at the Zoo on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for a new kind of holiday fun. Tue.-Wed., Dec. 24-25, 10am-3:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$18. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org
Caring
Caring
Toys for Tots
Drop off new and unwrapped toys and store-bought, new, unopened, nonperishable food to one of the eight S.B. Fire Stations during this Toys for Tots drive that runs every day through Friday, December 20, 9am-5pm at the following S.B. city fire stations: Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St.; Station 2, 819 Cacique St.; Station 3, 415 E. Sola St.; Station 4, 19 N. Ontare Rd.; Station 5, 2505 Modoc Rd.; Station 6, 1802 Cliff Dr.; Station 7, 2411 Stanwood Dr.; Station 8, 40 Hartley Pl. Call 564-5711. Free.
Cottage Children’s Medical Center Holiday Toy Drive
Drop off new toys, games, art supplies, and other gift items to provide comfort and joy to our pediatric patients during the holidays and throughout the year. Visit the website for a complete wish list. Fri., Dec. 6, 11am-2pm; and Wed., Dec. 18, 2-4pm. S.B. Cottage Hospital entrance driveway, 400 W. Pueblo St. Contact jwood@sbch.org or apeyrat@sbch.org. Free. cottagehealth.org/toy-donations
Getting Through the Holidays
This workshop will help you navigate the upcoming holiday season. Get help to acknowledge and deal with feelings related to being without loved ones during this time as you begin to take steps to ease your pain. Thu., Dec. 12, 5:30-6:30pm. VNA Health Bereavement Care, 505 E. Montecito St. Contact Mara Petrick at 690-6296 or mara.petrick@vna.health to register. Free. vna.health/events-calendar
Holiday Markets and Shopping
Holiday Markets and Shopping
The Yes Store 2019
This S.B. tradition since 1968 is a cooperative arts and crafts shop that offers unique, handmade artwork from area artists. Visit the website for hours. The store is open through December 24. 101 Paseo Nuevo (across from Nordstrom). Free. Call 966-9777. theyesstore.com A Crimson Holiday More than 40 of the area’s most talented artists, designers, and authors will offer jewelry, scarves and shawls, lamps, cutting boards, handmade tiles, ornaments, books, toys, and more! The gallery is open through January 15, 2020. Visit the website for hours. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call 570-1987. acrimsonholiday.com
VIP Night: Exclusive Shopping Party
Be one of the first to experience the 2019 Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace during an exclusive VIP night and enjoy delicious wine, appetizers, and desserts while getting first pick of unique, authentic gifts from around the world. A portion of the proceeds benefits museum exhibits and education programs. Ticket includes two glasses of wine, appetizers, and desserts. Thu., Dec. 5, 5:30-8pm. S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. $20. Call 682-4711. sbnature.org Karen Hazarian Holiday Trunk Show Meet jewelry designer Karen Hazarian and shop pieces inspired by area landmarks and famous S.B. architecture. While you’re at the museum, enjoy Pop-Up Opera happening in the galleries and family activities in the Family Resource Center. Thu., Dec. 5, 6-7:30pm. S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Free. Call 963-4364. sbma.net
3rd Annual Christmas Market
Designed to emulate the festive, light-filled holiday markets throughout Europe, enjoy seasonal festivities such as live music and caroling as you visit the DIANI stores, the Travel Store, Treat, Blossom Salon, S.B. Fine Art, Carlitos Café y Cantina, and Renaud’s Patisserie and Bistro. Thu., Dec. 5, 4-9pm and Fri., Dec 6, noon-9pm. Arlington Plaza, 1324 State St. Free.
Holiday at the Montecito Country Mart
There is something for everyone to enjoy at the Mart, including a Holiday Sip ’n’ Stroll, holiday market, photos with Santa, gift wrapping, and much more. Holiday Sip ’n’ Stroll: Thu., Dec. 5, 5-8pm. Photos with Santa: Sat., Dec. 7, 1:15-3:15pm; Sun., Dec. 15, 11am-1pm; Sun., Dec. 22, 1-3pm. Holiday Market: Sat., Dec. 14; and Sun., Dec. 15, 11am-6pm. Montecito Country Mart, 1016 Coast Village Rd., Montecito. Call 969-9664.
The Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace
Find unique, authentic gifts for everyone on your list. Carefully selected vendors with imported jewelry, textiles, baskets, pottery, art, and décor from around the world take over the museum’s exhibit halls and auditorium with 25 percent of the proceeds benefiting museum exhibits and education programs. Fri., Dec. 6, 10am-6pm; Sat.-Sun., Dec. 7-8, 10am-5pm. S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Free. Call 682-4711. sbnature.org
2nd Annual Holiday Bazaar Sale
Get a head start on your holiday and shop vendors selling handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces, along with ornaments and other Christmas items. Enjoy a bake sale and a chance to bid on silent auction items. All proceeds for this Holiday Bazaar will benefit the Elks Major Project, supporting children with special needs. Fri., Dec. 6, 11am-7pm. Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. Free.
Twilight Holiday Market
Shop for one-of-a-kind treasures from over 70 area artisans. There will be a twilight wine garden, artisanal food court, kids’ zone, live music, treats, Santa & Friends, and more! Dec. 6-23. Mon.-Sat.: 4-10pm; Sun.: noon-6pm (Mon., Dec 23: noon-6pm). De la Guerra Plaza. santabarbaratradingpost.com/twilight-market
The Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation Holiday Sale
Shop for unique, handcrafted artistic ornaments, greeting cards, books, plants, artwork, and more, with proceeds benefiting the Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation. Sat.-Sun. Dec. 7-8 and 14-15, 10am-4pm. Creekspirit Garden of Mosaic Art, 1000 Mission Canyon Rd. Free. Call 682-6724. creekspirit.org/creekspirits
Living Faith Church Christmas Art & Craft Fair
Pick up unique gifts for the holidays and support local artists while you enjoy live entertainment, purchase a meal to support our youth, and enter the raffle! Sat., Dec. 7, 11am-4pm. Living Faith Church, 4597 Hollister Ave. Free. tinyurl.com/LivingFaithChristmasFair
Blissful Boutiques Makers Market
This market will offer an array of vendors that sell everything from jewelry, baked goods, hand-woven and crocheted items, aromatherapy products, and more. Sat., Dec. 7, 14, 21, and 28. 651 Paseo Nuevo. 10am-6pm. Free. Call 451-7147. tinyurl.com/Blissful-Boutiques2019
Shop, Mingle & Jingle
Select gifts for your friends and family at Solvang’s holiday shopping spectacular at merchant-driven events. Sat., Dec. 7, various times. Downtown Solvang. Free. tinyurl.com/SolvangShopMingleJingle
SBCC School of Extended Learning Arts & Crafts Fair
Shop more than 50 booths of unique gifts including fine arts, ceramics, jewelry, weaving, glass arts, and more created by area expert artists and artisans who are all teachers or students of Extended Learning. Sat., Dec. 7, 10am-4pm. Wake Campus, SBCC, 300 N. Turnpike Rd. Free. tinyurl.com/Arts-CraftsFairSBCC
5th Annual Homespun Holiday Craft Fair
Come to the heart of downtown and find one-of-a-kind handmade items from more than 60 artisans. Casa de la Guerra. Sat., Dec. 7, 10am-5pm. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free. tinyurl.com/2019HomespunCrafts
Susan Cummings Holiday Trunk Show
See the special holiday trunk show with Ojai jewelry designer Susan Cummings, who blends unconventional forms with hand-chosen, premier materials to create anciently sophisticated pieces. Sun., Dec. 8, 1-5pm. S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Free. Call 963-4364. sbma.net Holiday Gift Pop-Up Shop Drop by Riverbench Santa Barbara and enjoy special offers on wine by the glass while you peruse the shop. Wed., Dec. 11, 5-7:30pm. Riverbench S.B. Tasting Room, 137 Anacapa St. Free. tinyurl.com/RiverbenchPopUp
Armada’s Holiday Makers Markets
Enjoy drink specials and holiday treats as you shop from area artisans who will showcase their creations such as jewelry, stained glass, painting, cartoons, leather goods, embroidery, and more! One area nonprofit will be featured each night to gift wrap purchases by donation. There will also be drink specials and holiday treats for all who attend! Wed.-Thu., Dec.11-12 and 18-19. Armada Wine & Beer Merchant, 1129-A State St. facebook.com/armadasb
Gem Faire
Find the perfect holiday gifts for every budget, from fine jewelry and precious and semi-precious gemstones to beads, crystals, and more from nearly 100 exhibitors from around the world. Have your jewelry repaired or cleaned while you shop and enjoy hourly door prizes. Fri., Dec. 13, noon-6pm; Sat., Dec. 14, 10am-6pm; Sun., Dec 15, 10am-5pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $7/weekend pass. Call 687-0766. gemfaire.com
Handcrafted Holiday Marketplace
Celebrate the holiday season during this family-friendly outdoor Handcrafted Holiday Marketplace filled with vendors selling beautiful handmade wares. Kids can enjoy a Holiday Cartoon Cards workshop while parents shop for gifts and arts and crafts. Sat., Dec. 14, 11am-3pm. Workshop: 10am-noon, $8. Children ages 6 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. Call 884-0459. exploreecology.org
Santa Barbara Sea Glass Festival Holiday Pop-Up and S.B. Maritime Museum Nautical Vintage Book Sale
Find gifts for everyone at this intimate pop-up of beautiful work in sea glass from talented artists, then peruse the vintage nautical books for the sea lover in your life. Sat., Dec. 14, 10am-2pm. S.B. Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Wy. Free. Call 456-8747. sbmm.org/santa-barbara-events
8th Annual Purrs & Paws Holiday Boutique & Marketplace
Shop from more than 30 curated vendors featuring holiday decor, jewelry, pottery, cards, yard art, vintage clothing and accessories, aromatherapy bath products, handwoven items, plants, tote bags, baby items, collectibles, and much more! Proceeds will benefit The Humane Society of Ventura County. Sat., Dec. 14, 9am-4pm. Chaparral Auditorium, 414 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. Free. tinyurl.com/Purrs-PawsHolidayBoutique
Ojai Art Mina Pop-Up at Shop Hop Holiday Market
Shop eco-friendly cotton flour-sack kitchen tea towels, napkins, and tote bags that are illustrated and hand-printed in silk screen by Mina with joy during this pop-up market. Sat., Dec. 14, 10am-5pm. Libbey Park, 269 E. Ojai Ave, Ojai. Free. tinyurl.com/ArtMinapopup
Santa Barbara Arts & Crafts Show Extra Holiday Show
Meet nearly 150 artists and artisans and talk with them about their work as you shop fine and contemporary art and crafts, jewelry, and more while you enjoy the sights and sounds of the ocean. Sat., Dec. 21, 10am-6pm. S.B. Arts & Crafts Show, 236 E Cabrillo Blvd. Free. Call 897-2519. tinyurl.com/SBArts-CraftsShow
Arts/Dance/Theater
Arts/Dance/Theater
Opening Reception: 11th annual 100 Grand Exhibition (100 Works of Art $1,000 Or Less)
This annual exhibition features 102 quality works of art for $1,000 or less, including paintings, drawings, photographs, assemblage, and sculpture by emerging and established artists. Shows through January 27, 2020. Thu., Dec. 5, 5-8pm. Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call 730-1460. sullivangoss.com
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Inspired by the classic holiday film, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play tells the story of idealistic George Bailey, a man who gives up his dreams to help others, and whose life’s decisions on Christmas Eve bring about the intervention of his guardian angel. Five talented actors will perform dozens of characters as a live radio broadcast, Dec. 5-22. $25-$77. Visit the website for specific dates and times. etcsb.org
Gustafson Dance Presents Rudolph
Gustafson Dance students ages 2-18, featuring State Street Ballet Young Dancers, will dance the story of the misfit reindeer, Rudolph, and other misfit characters like Heidi the Elf, Yukon Cornelia, and the Abominable Snow Monster! Sat., Dec. 7, 2 and 6pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $16-$27. Call 963-0761. lobero.org/events/rudolph
S.B. Symphony Presents Holiday Pops
In the spirit of the season, prepare to be delighted by your favorite holiday classics in a program led by guest conductor Andy Einhorn and featuring Broadway star and singer Christiane Noll. Sat., Dec. 7, 8pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $31-$137. Call 898-9386. granadasb.org
Inspire Dance S.B. Presents The Grinch Ballet
Dancers ages 3-18+ will showcase their skills during the 5th annual holiday showcase The Grinch. Techniques include tap, Latin dance, and ballet, as well as excerpts from the holiday ballet Clara in the Land of Sweets. Sat., Dec. 7, 5pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $18. Call 770-5295. centerstagetheater.org
An Irish Christmas
Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with singing, traditional Irish music, and dancing by an award-winning cast of Irish dancers led by world champion dancers. Sun., Dec. 8, 2:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $18-$67. Call 963-0761. lobero.com
Pink Martini Holiday Show
Pink Martini will deck the halls with festive holiday songs from around the globe. From timeless, rarely heard gems to classics like “White Christmas,” this infectiously joyous music will have you dancing in the aisles. Sun., Dec. 8, 7pm. Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. $23.50-153.50. Call 893-3535. artsandlectures.ucsb.edu
Contra Tiempo Flamenco Presents Un Navidad de Flamenco
Ring in the holiday spirit with a night of dance during this winter recital under the direction of Alda Escarcega and Keani Madrigal, featuring the students of Contra Tiempo Flamenco. Sun., Dec. 8, 5:30pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $15. Call 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org
Speaking of Stories: Holiday Memories
Enjoy a night of original first-person true stories of holiday memories, love, loss, and adventure performed by their authors, ranging from scripted readings to storytelling. Enjoy cookies and milk afterward. Mon.-Thu., Dec. 9-12, 7:30pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $18-$25. Call 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org
Garden Street Academy’s Middle School Presents Elf The Musical Jr.
Come see the story of Buddy, a young orphan who grew up in the North Pole believing he was an elf. Watch him as he travels to New York City to find his birth father in this modern holiday classic play. Wed., Dec. 11, 1:45pm; Thu., Dec. 12, 3:45pm. Black Box Theatre, Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. $8. tinyurl.com/GardenStreetElfJr
Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings
This hilarious and heartwarming new version of Forever Plaid includes holiday favorites such as “The Dreidel Song,” “Let it Snow,” “Joy to the World,” and hits from the ’50s in a speed-date version of The Ed Sullivan Show featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks, and The Vienna Boys’ Choir. Wed., Dec. 11-Sun., Dec. 29. Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. $34-$69. Call 667-2900. rubicontheatre.org
Una Noche de las Posadas (The Inns)
Take part in this time-honored reenactment of Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter in Bethlehem as it was once celebrated in early California and is still observed throughout Mexico and South America. Enjoy tamales, traditional desserts, and hot chocolate after the show. Fri., Dec. 13, 7pm. Begins at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St., and concludes at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call 965-0093. sbthp.org
Curtis Studio of Dance Presents The Nutcracker 2019
Be swept away in a winter wonderland with a young girl named Clara, who sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets with her magical nutcracker. Fri., Dec. 13, 7pm; Sat., Dec. 14, 1pm. Carpinteria Middle School, 5351 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $15. Call 732-3229. curtisdance.com
Songs of the Season
The S.B. Treble Clef Chorus women’s choir will be provided holiday cheer during this festive concert. Refreshments will be served and drawings for donated items in the Fellowship Hall after the program. Sat., Dec. 14, 3pm. Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. Free. Donations appreciated. santabarbaratrebleclef.wordpress.com
Brad Nack 100% Reindeer Art Show 2020
This herd of small, framed oil paintings spans 21 years but remains true to its founding principle of 100 percent reindeer art. Don’t miss this last chance to take a reindeer home for the holidays. Sat., Dec. 14, 6-9pm. Shows through Jan. 30, 2020. Roy, 7 W. Carrillo St. Free. Call 966-5636. tinyurl.com/ReindeerArtShow
45th Annual Nutcracker at the Arlington
The Santa Barbara Festival Ballet presents this cherished holiday tradition that is recognized as one of the longest-running productions in the U.S. performed with a full live symphony orchestra. Experience holiday magic as Clockwork Dolls dance to life, a giant Christmas tree grows before your eyes, the Rat King and Toy Soldiers battle onstage, and Clara and her Nutcracker visit the Land of Sweets. Sat., Dec. 14, 2:30 and 7pm; Sun., Dec. 15, 2:30pm. The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. $25-$50. Call 963-4408. thearlingtontheatre.com
Exhibit Opening: Our Folk Art Nativities- Nuestros Nacimientos Folklóricos
Visit this display of Mexican folk art featuring vintage handcrafted Nativity scenes. In Mexico, the Christmas season brings families together to decorate nativities with figures made of materials such as palm leaves, corn husk, tule, wood, clay, tin, etc. Wed., Dec. 18, noon-4pm. Shows through Feb. 7, 2020. Casa Dolores, 1023 Bath St. Free. Call 963-1032. casadolores.org
Inspire Dance S.B. Presents: Clara in the Land of Sweets
This holiday show will feature swirling dancers, silly mice, and your favorite Nutcracker characters. Fri., Dec. 20, 6pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $20. Call 770-5295. centerstagetheater.org
State Street Ballet: The Nutcracker
This beloved ballet about Clara and her toy nutcracker who comes to life will delight audiences as State Street Ballet will perform alongside students of Gustafson Dance and the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra. Sat., Dec. 21, 2 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 22, 2pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $26-$106. Call 899-2222. granadasb.org
The Christmas Revels: A Venetian Celebration of the Winter Solstice
For its 12th anniversary season, the Revels will perform a joyful production set in Renaissance Italy that follows a traveling commedia dell’arte troupe desperately eager to participate in Venice’s “Festival of Fishes,” but the Magistrato in charge of selection is determined that the lowest class of citizens — actors — be excluded from the lineup. Sat., Dec. 21, 2:30 and 7:30pm; Sun, Dec. 22, 2:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. GA: $12-$50; VIP: $45-$75 Call 963-0761. lobero.com
Music
Music
Cambridge Drive Concert Series: Songs on a Midwinter’s Night
Area performers will donate their time and talent at this holiday concert. Rather than pay an admission fee, the audience is asked to make a donation to the Unity Shoppe. Sat., Dec. 6, 7:30pm. Cambridge Dr. Church, 550 Cambridge Dr., Goleta. Donations accepted. Call 964-0436. cambridgedrivechurch.org
Celtic Christmas featuring Eric Rigler and Dirk Freymuth
Don’t miss this enchanting evening with the “World’s Most Recorded Piper,” Eric Rigler, and the multi-talented musician/producer Dirk Freymuth, along with special guests performing traditional Celtic music and songs of the Christmas tradition from the British Isles. Wed., Dec. 11, 7-9pm. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $36. Call (612) 670-1304. luketheatre.org
SBJHS Winter Concert
You won’t want to miss the talented musicians of the SBJHS Jazz Band, Concert Band, and Orchestra performing a mixture of musical arrangements, including some holiday favorites! Thu., Dec. 12, 7-8:30pm. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Free. Call 963-7751 x4029. luketheatre.org
Folksongs of the Winter Holidays
Join folk singer, storyteller, and autoharpist Adam Miller for traditional folk songs and carols about Hanukkah, Christmas, winter solstice, and New Year’s. Thu., Dec. 12, 10:30-11:15am. Community Hall, Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Rd., Montecito. Free. Call 969-5063.sbplibrary.org
Lessons and Carols in the Advent Season
Enjoy an evening of musical reflection during Advent, sung by the Choir of St. Barbara Parish and Mission Schola under the direction of Roy Spicer. Fri., Dec. 13, 7:30-8:30pm. Old Mission S.B., 2201 Laguna St. Free. Call 682-4151. tinyurl.com/AdventLessons-Carols
S.B. Community Flute Ensemble Winter Concert
Donations are appreciated at this performance featuring traditional and classical works that evoke the wonder of the holiday season. Sat., Dec. 14, 5:30pm. Notre Dame School, 33 E. Micheltorena St. Free. tinyurl.com/FluteEnsemble
S.B. Choral Society’s The Hallelujah Project 7
Conductor Jo Anne Wasserman will lead the Santa Barbara Choral Society and Orchestra in this holiday program featuring a blend of holiday classics and seasonal favorites. Sat., Dec. 14, 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 15, 3pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $10-$50. Call 963-0761. lobero.com
S.B. Jazz Society’s Annual Holiday Party & Jam Session
Start the holiday season off with jazz! Calling all closet vocalists and musicians: Bring your charts and instruments, and the house band with Woody DeMarco, Randy Tico, and Darrell Voss will back you up. Then enjoy the San Marcos High School Jazz Band. Sun., Dec. 15, 1-4pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $10-$25. Call 687-7123. sbjazz.org
Edelweiss Choir of S.B.: Weihnachtskonzert (A Traditional Christmas Concert)
Listen to traditional Christmas songs from many lands accompanied by a string quartet along with traditional carols and a sing-along. Sun., Dec. 15, 3pm. Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre. Suggested donation: $15. Call 682-1537 or 967-5965. edelweisschoir.com
The Venice Christmas Show
Come see these brilliant brothers and cousins in their annual holiday show. Sun., Dec. 15, 8:30-10pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $25. Call 687-7123. sohosb.com
S.B. Master Chorale Holiday Concert
This musical celebration with audience sing-along and reception will feature Elaine Litster on harp, tenor Eduardo Villa, and the American Riviera Children’s Chorus. Sun., Dec. 15, 3pm. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1300 East Valley Rd., Montecito. K-12: $5; GA: $20. sbmasterchorale.org
39th Annual Messiah Sing-Along
Raise your voice on high for this annual community event where the audience is the chorus to sing Handel’s Messiah. This is a benefit for low-income families, children, and the elderly. Tickets will be available at Chaucer’s Books, the Unity Shoppe, or at the door. Tue., Dec. 17, 7:30pm. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. $10. Call 965-4122.
Quire of Voyces: A Baltic Christmas
Hear a luminous selection of seasonal songs from the Quire’s repertoire of the last 25 years. Sat., Dec. 21, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 22, 3pm. St. Anthony’s Chapel, Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. Contact for prices. Call 965-6935. $15-20. quireofvoyces.orgtarget=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”> westmont.edu/summercamps
Adult Holiday Happenings
Adult Holiday Happenings
RAD Night Holiday Bash
This holiday celebration is exclusively for women! Wear your ugly Christmas sweater and wig and bring your holiday spirit. Be ready for a performance by drag queen Vivian Storm, dancing to Music By Bonnie, and food by Wine Cask, with two drinks included in the ticket price. A portion of the ticket price will benefit Pacific Pride Foundation. Thu., Dec. 5. 7-9pm. Wine Cask Winery, 813 Anacapa St. $65. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/RadNight2019
Mission by Candlelight: Holiday Sip and Stroll
Sip delicious area beer and wine and nibble on cheese as you stroll through the museum on a self-guided tour, chat with the Franciscan Friars, and bask in the glow of illuminated candles and luminarias. Fri., Dec. 6, 5-7pm. Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St. $30. Ages 21+. Call 682-4713. santabarbaramission.org
Winter Workshop Series on the Farm
Workshops such as indigo dyeing, holiday wreath making, sourdough starter, needle felting, and more will be taught by area artists, entrepreneurs, or educators who will walk you through step by step. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and light refreshments while you create, learn, and mingle. Workshops run every Saturday and Sunday, December 7-22, 3-5pm. fairviewgardens.org/events
Longoria Holiday Open House
Enjoy Lompoc Valley Master Chorale carols by the fireside with complimentary hot cider, coffee, and cookies, or purchase a glass of wine and choose just the right gift of wine to take home or ship to friends and family. Sun., Dec. 8, 2-4pm. Longoria Winery Tasting Rm., 415 E. Chestnut Ave., Lompoc. Free. Call 759-4637. longoriawine.com/events.php
Ugly Sweater Party
Enjoy tasty wine, delicious food, live music, entertainment, improv party games, an ugly sweater contest, and more at this party. All proceeds benefit OYES. Thu., Dec. 12, 5-9pm. Topa Mountain Winery, 821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. $10-$25. tinyurl.com/UglySweater-Topa
Annual Ugly Sweater Party
Dig deep in the closet and find those ’80s holiday sweaters for a fun-filled night of rock hits with the Molly Ringwald Project, Green Flag Summer, DJ Darla Bea, and many more. Prizes for best sweaters! Fri., Dec. 13, 7:30pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $20-$25. Ages 21+. Call 687-7123. sohosb.com
Santa Barbara Contractors Holiday Gala
Put on your best ’90s clothes and enjoy a fun evening of live music, games, raffles, a best- dressed contest, a red carpet, and a photo booth in support of Laptops for Families by Partners in Education & Interns by TRADART Foundation as well as for Toys for Tots/Canned Food Drive. Fri., Dec. 13, 5-11pm. Eleven14 Craft House, 1114 State St. $125. Call 884-1100. members.sbcontractors.org
Red & White Christmas Bash
Throw on your favorite red and white attire — a cocktail dress, Santa costume, ugly Christmas sweater, or anything else that puts you in the holiday spirit and bring a toy donation or $25 for Toys for Tots and enjoy a night of wine and cheer. Sat., Dec. 14, 6-9pm. Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St. Donations accepted. Ages 21+. carrwinery.com
13th Annual Vodka Latke Young Adult Holiday Party
Come for food, fun, and fantastic friends! There will be lots of latkes, an open bar, interactive games, and tasty treats. Sat., Dec. 14, 7-9pm. Jewish Federation of Greater S.B., 524 Chapala St. $20-$30. Ages 21+. Call 957-1115. tinyurl.com/Vodka-Latke-2019
Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk Skål Stroll
Participating wineries, breweries, and tasting bars will be offering their tastiest wines and brews as well as the chance for you to vote for your favorite Solvang Gløgg (mulled, spiced wine popular in Denmark during Christmas). Sat.-Sun., Dec. 14-15, 11am-4pm. Various locations; visit the website for details. $25-$45. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/SkalStroll2019
Holidays on Haley
Celebrate the holidays with an evening of food, beer, wine, music, art, and more in S.B.’s Haley Corridor. Check in at either Carr Winery or Potek Winery to receive your map to multiple venues to explore each with something new to taste, see, or buy. Proceeds will benefit Unity Shoppe, Toys for Tots, and other area charities. $55. Sat., Dec. 14, 5-9pm. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/HolidaysOnHaley
