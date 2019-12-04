Holiday Fun For Everyone

Holiday Fun for Everyone

Let It Snow!

Check out S.B.’s “best in snow!” Nightly snowfall shows will take place twice each evening through December 31 (no shows on Christmas Day). 6 and 7pm. Center Ct., Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call 963-7147. paseonuevoshopping.com/holiday

Live Holiday Entertainment

There will be costumed carolers, holiday horns, colossal choirs, and the occasional squeezebox roaming throughout the paseo or in Center Court. A schedule of more than 20 live entertainment ensembles will perform throughout the season nearly every day in December. Visit the website for the full schedule of performers, dates, and times through December 24. Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevoshopping.com

Christmas at Rosewood Miramar Beach

Let your holiday spirits soar, from visits with Santa to holiday meals such as Santa’s Holiday Brunch, Christmas Eve and Day dining, and more. Thu., Dec. 5-Wed., Dec. 25. Rosewood Miramar Beach, 1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. Prices vary. Call 900-8388. tinyurl.com/RosewoodChristmas2019

Silent Night Silent Disco

Grab your enthusiastic family members and friends, wear your ugliest sweater, and be prepared to dance and sing along to your favorite holiday tunes through headphones! Thu., Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30pm. Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call 963-7147. paseonuevoshopping.com/holiday

Holiday Open House

Celebrate land conservations in S.B. County over appetizers, drinks, dessert, and music from the Honeysuckle Possums. Thu., Dec. 5, 5:30-7:30pm. The Land Trust for S.B. County, 1530 Chapala St. Suggested donation: $10. Call 966-4520. sblandtrust.org/whats-happening

10th Annual Festival of Trees

Take a look at these beautifully adorned Christmas trees starting on December 5 from noon to 8pm daily and purchase a raffle ticket on December 15 between 10 and 11:30am in hopes to win one! The Carpinteria Lions Club has provided the trees for sponsorship to raise money for Carpinteria local 501(c)3 organizations. Old Austin’s Hardware Store, 700 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/2019FestivalOfTrees

Mommy & Me Holiday Workshop

Make memories while creating a beautiful driftwood Christmas tree wall hanging. A percentage of the proceeds benefit Trinity Gardens. Ticket includes one wall hanging and all supplies for one parent and one child. Additional child tickets and wall hangings may be purchased. See website for full price list. Sat., Dec. 7, 1-2:30pm. Trinity Gardens, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. $50. tinyurl.com/Mommy-MeHoliday

Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas

There is something for the entire family during this fun-filled day of attractions for kids, an abundance of Christmas shopping, the town tree lighting, delicious food, a Christmas train ride, a holiday petting zoo, live music, and much more. See website for full schedule. Sat., Dec. 7, noon-7pm. Various locations. Free. Los Olivos. tinyurl.com/LosOlivosChristmas2019

Rockstar Trolley of Lights

Hop on the trolley for a 90-minute tour of Christmas lights and decorations. Enjoy hot chocolate and candy canes as you clang-clang around the city with family and friends. Check-in is 30 minutes prior to the tour. Sat., Dec. 7-Sun., Dec. 30. Mon.-Thu.: 6pm; Fri.-Sun.: 5:30 and 7:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$28. Call 451-9999. rockstartrolley.com

Julefest Candle Light Tours

This behind-the-scenes walking and caroling tour of the downtown village of Solvang will be led by costumed tour guides and conclude with a private reception with Santa Claus, hot cocoa, and cookies. Souvenir LED candles are included. Sat., Dec. 7-28, 4:30-6pm. Solvang Park, First St. & Mission Dr., Solvang. $25. tinyurl.com/CandleLightTour-2019

Victorian Christmas Open House

Visit the lavishly decorated 1875 Victorian home along with the car and carriage area, museum, and blacksmith shop. Sat., Dec. 7 and 14, 10am-1pm. Lompoc Valley Historical Society, 207 N. L St., Lompoc. Free. Call 735-4626.

Holiday Tamale-Making Class

Learn techniques from tamale wizard Richard Lambert to make his award-winning tamales and salsa! Sun., Dec. 8, 1-2:30pm. Marine Center Classroom, 125 Harbor Wy. $45. tinyurl.com/tamaleclass

Casa del Herrero Holiday Tours

Visitors will be given a docent-led tour, which is enhanced by festive holiday decorations and good cheer. Wed.-Sat., Dec 11-14, and 18-21. Casa del Herrero, 1387 E. Valley Rd., Montecito. $30. Ages 10+. Call 565-5653 or email tours@casadel herrero.com. tinyurl.com/CasaDelHerreroHoliday

Latkes & Laughter Chanukah Comedy Night

This celebration will feature Samantha Bearman, Jack Fischer, Orr Redko, and headliner Dana Eagle, as well as delicious latkes and jelly doughnuts. Thu., Dec. 12, 5:30-7pm. Bronfman Family Ctr., Jewish Federation of Greater S.B., 524 Chapala St. $10. Call 957-1115. tinyurl.com/Latkes-Laughter

S.B. Rose Society Annual Holiday Party

There is no formal program ​— ​just a good time over fine food and holiday cheer with a love of roses in common. Thu., Dec. 12, 6pm. Fellowship Hall, Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. Free. Call 451-7695. sbrose.org

Westerlay Orchids 2nd Annual Holiday Open House

Come and enjoy wine, appetizers, cake pops, Christmas cookies, eggnog, hot cocoa, candy canes, and Christmas cheer with an orchid raffle every 15 minutes and specials on orchids. Take a photo with Santa between 4 and 6pm. Fri., Dec. 13, 4-7pm. Westerlay Orchids, 3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/WesterlayOpenHouse Holiday on Ice: Joys of the Season You are cordially invited to the fourth annual Ice in Paradise holiday show, with performances by skaters of all levels. Sat., Dec. 14, noon and 5pm. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. $23-$33. Call 879-1550. iceinparadise.org/holiday-show

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Women’s Guild Annual Christmas

This annual luncheon will feature a delicious meal, entertainment, a holiday raffle, and a Christmas boutique of unique, handcrafted gifts and home-baked Christmas pastries, as well as jams and preserves, with all proceeds to benefit preschool scholarships and other area projects. Sat., Dec. 14, 11:30am. Stacy Hall, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. $40. Ages 12+. Call 688-4454. tinyurl.com/womensguildluncheon2019

Family Chanukah Party

Enjoy latkes, dreidels, songs, stories, arts and crafts, and more. Wed., Dec. 18, 5:30-6:30pm. Bronfman Family Ctr., Jewish Federation of Greater S.B., 524 Chapala St. Free. Call 957-1115. tinyurl.com/FamilyChanukahParty

Julefest Aurora Dronealis: Solvang Christmas Drone Show

SoCal’s first-ever Christmas drone show will have hundreds of autonomous drones move in a choreographed show highlighting some of your favorite holiday imagery that will be visible from five miles in every direction for 15 minutes. Visit the website for information in the VIP seating, experience, and add-ons. Sat., Dec. 21, 6-8pm. Solvang Lot 72, 100 Alisal Mesa Rd., Solvang. GA: $15; VIP: $100-$500. solvangdrones.com

Christmas Day Contra Dance

All levels of dancers are welcome and there is no need to bring a partner to this traditional Christmas Day Contra Dance with a caller and live band, Erik Hoffman & Bayou Seco. There is a free lesson and walk-through at 6:10pm. 6:30-9:30pm. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. Free. Call 699-5101. tinyurl.com/ChristmasDayContra

Solvang’s Annual Christmas Tree Burn

Area residents are invited to bring their tree (stands and ornaments must be removed) to the burn pile to join together to see this powerful spectacle ignite the New Year and herald the end of Solvang’s Julefest. There will be live entertainment and refreshments for purchase. Fri., Jan. 3, 2020, 5-7pm. Fields of Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call 688-4815. solvangjulefest.org/treeburn