Judging from our online poll “What Is Your Favorite Christmas Movie and Why?” it’s clear that our community has a wide range of tastes when it comes to yuletide cinema. Elf received the most nods, with its perfect family humor, while National Lampoon’s outrageous Christmas Vacation came in second. Nostalgic movies with heart also scored big, such as It’s a Wonderful Life, The Bishop’s Wife, Little Women, and Miracle on 34th Street. Outliers included Die Hard, Bad Santa, and, my favorite, the 2009 British comedy Nativity!

Just in case watching beloved films isn’t the only thing you feel like doing during the holidays, the Independent has gathered together a list of all the festive events going on in town from now through the end of December. Choose from parades and tree lightings to a snow leopard festival to pop-up shopping to a Hanukkah celebration, a latke party, and an ugly sweater gathering for the 21-and-over crowd. There are also plenty of holiday stage presentations, including Irish and flamenco dance and Nutcracker ballets. Basically, there is every merry thing to do for kids, families, and adults only.

This holiday season, whether you venture out to create new traditions or stick to the tried and true, or even stay in and watch movies, we wish you peace, joy, and fun!

  • Trolley of Lights
  • Museum of Natural History Tribal Market
  • 13th Annual Vodka Latke Young Adult Holiday Party
  • Arlington Plaza Market