‘Tis the Season 2023

Santa Barbara’s Annual Guide

to Holiday Happenings

By Terry Ortega and Lola Watts | December 7, 2023

Christmas Tree on Stearns Wharf | Credit: Matthew Hawk Photography

Is it me, or does this time of year seem to flurry by? After compiling this year’s list of holiday happenings, I realize that making a plan or two might be helpful in slowing things down to get the most out of the season. No matter what you need, or love to do, from shopping local and taking in the lights, parades, and festivals to the twirling ballerinas, meeting Santa (or the Grinch), music, and more, the S.B. Independent’s annual guide is here for you to find the magic, spirit, and joy of the season.

—Terry Ortega

Trees

Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot Pick out the perfect holiday noble, Douglas, grand, Silvertip, Fraser, or Nordmann fir. Thu., Dec. 7-Sat., Dec. 23. 10am-9pm. La Cumbre Plaza, Macy’s parking lot, 3865 State St. Free. Call (805) 218-0282. bigwavedaveschristmastrees.com



Lane Farms Christmas Patch See the farm animals and tractors and check out the corn maze while choosing from fresh noble, Nordmann, or Douglas fir trees. Thu., Dec. 7-Sun., Dec. 17. 10am-8pm. Lane Farms, 308 S. Walnut Lane. Free. Call (805) 964-3773. lanefarmssb.com/christmas-patch



Anthony’s Christmas Trees Pick out the perfect tree, centerpiece, swag, or boughs. Thu., Dec. 7-Sun., Dec. 24. Fri.:-Sat.: 9am-9pm; Sun.: 10am-7pm; Mon.-Thu.: 9am-8pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 966-6668. anthonyschristmastrees.com

Lights, Nativities, and Parades

Rockstar Tour of Lights Climb aboard the trolley for a 90-minute tour of all the amazing Christmas lights and decorations in S.B. Tours are available for private charters only. Thu., Dec. 7-Sun., Dec. 24. 5:30, 7:30, and 9:15pm. 20-32 passenger tours: $700-$800/trolley. tinyurl.com/RockstarTrolley

SYV Holiday Lights Festival | Credit: Courtesy



Annual S.Y.V. Holiday Lights Festival Stroll through a one-of-a-kind light experience through an enchanted garden, ride the Polar Express train, experience falling snow, walk the marketplace with food vendors, roast marshmallows, and take a photo with Santa. Thu., Dec. 7-Sun., Dec. 17. 5:30-8:30pm. Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr., Buellton. GA (ages 13+): $25; children: free-$10. Call (805) 245-5603.

tinyurl.com/holiday-lights-SYV



Solvang Julefest Light & Music Show Every evening, Solvang Park will come alive with a 10-minute light and music display on the hour with two show variations. Thu., Dec. 7-Sat., Jan. 6, 2024. Showtimes: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9pm. Solvang Park, 630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest

Milpas Street Holiday Parade | Credit: Courtesy



Solvang Candlelight Tours Take part in an evening candlelight walking tour and experience the sights, sounds, and even some tastes of Christmas in Solvang. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 8-9 and 15-16; Mon, Dec.18-Sat., Dec. 23. 5-6:30pm. 1637-1639 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. $52. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



Milpas Street Holiday Parade All are invited to this annual Eastside tradition that will feature marching bands, floats, dignitaries, dancers, and Santa Claus! This year’s theme: Tradiciones Navideñas/Christmas Traditions. Sat., Dec. 9, 5:30-7:30pm. On Milpas Street starting on De la Guerra St. and ending on Mason St. Free. Email events@sbeastside.org. sbeastside.org/holiday-parade



Una Noche de las Posadas (The Inns) This reenactment of Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter that is observed throughout Latin America begins at the Presidio Chapel and ends at Casa de la Guerra with songs and food provided by Rudy’s. Shop the Mujeres Market before or after 5-9pm, with the reenactment beginning at 7pm. Fri., Dec. 8, 5-10pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Call (805) 965-0093. sbthp.org/lasposadas



37th Annual Parade of Lights and Winter Wonderland Experience a winter wonderland on the pier with 12 tons of snow, elves, holiday music, and an appearance from Santa, followed by a human-powered water parade, tree lighting, the Parade of Lights with the theme of “Holiday Disco Extravaganza,” and a brief fireworks show. Sun., Dec. 10. Winter wonderland: 3pm; water parade: 4pm; tree-lighting: 5pm; Parade of Lights: 5:30pm. S.B. Harbor, Stearns Wharf, and West Beach (off Cabrillo Blvd.). Free. Call (805) 897-1962. santabarbaraca.gov/paradeoflights

Montecito Chanukah Celebration | Credit: Luis Gonzalez



Montecito Chanukah Celebration Join for live music, kids’ crafts, latkes and donuts, and the lighting of the menorah. Sun., Dec. 10, 4pm. Corner of San Ysidro and E. Valley rds. Free. Call (805) 613-7199. jewishmontecito.org



32nd Annual Living Nativity The community is invited to see this silent re-creation of the Holy Night with actors in costumes portraying the Holy Family, Wise Men, angels, and shepherds along with camels, donkeys, sheep, and goats. Enjoy free cider and cookies. Wed., Dec. 20-Fri., Dec. 22. 5:30-7:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 963-3579. tinyurl.com/living-nativity



ZooLights The Zoo will transform into an immersive world of lights, filled with larger-than-life animal and wildlife installations featuring handcrafted silk-covered lanterns lit with more than 50,000 LED bulbs. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Reservations are required. Thu., Dec 7-Sun, Jan. 14, 2024. 4:30-8:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $18-$22. Call (805) 962-5339. sbzoo.org/zoolights/

Health and Wellness

40th Annual Light Up a Life Join this heartwarming ceremony of light, love, remembrance, and unity to honor the many who are missed this holiday season. The Trees of Remembrance stars are available for purchase 30 minutes before each program. Sat., Dec. 9, 5pm, Seal Fountain, Linden Ave., Carpinteria; Sun., Dec. 10, 5pm, Camino Real Marketplace, 7004 Marketplace Dr., Goleta. Free. Call (805) 563-8820. tinyurl.com/light-up-a-life-2023



Winter of Wellness at Paseo Nuevo Led by holistic health coach Rynell Casey, this workshop will be a great way to learn how to heal your gut through simple things you’d do in the kitchen! Sat., Dec. 9, noon; Thu., Dec. 14, 7pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevosb.com/holidays



Blue Christmas Service This contemplative service of prayer, ritual, meditation, and music will provide healing space for those who experience the Christmas season as a difficult one due to loss, grief, or loneliness, and for those who love and support them. Tue., Dec. 12, 6-7pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



Breathe Through the Holidays Join Cynthia Abulafia and Dora Chan for a Tantric Meditation and Breathwork class to center and ground the body through the holidays. Sun, Dec. 17, 1:30-3:30pm. Yoga Soup, 28 Parker Wy. $40. Call (805) 965-8811. tinyurl.com/Breathe-Through-the-Holidays



City Of Lompoc LED Christmas Light Exchange Program Exchange up to five strings of incandescent Christmas Lights for new energy-saving LED Lights (while supplies last) and enter a raffle to win a variety of LED Christmas yard decorations and more. Bring a current City of Lompoc utility bill and a photo ID. Fri., Mon.-Wed., 9am-5pm through Jan. 26, 2024. Mon.-Fri: Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc; Fri.: 5-8pm. Home Depot, 1701 E. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 875-8252. tinyurl.com/LompocLights



County of S.B. Behavioral Wellness The holiday season can be a time of joy for many, but it can be especially challenging for those impacted by mental illness. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available at the Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line at (888) 868-1649. Also, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for counselors who can help with crises related to suicide, mental health, and substance abuse.

countyofsb.org/274/Behavioral-Wellness

Especially Fun for the Little Ones

Photos with Santa at La Cumbre Plaza Make a reservation to take your photo with Santa in a winter wonderland! Photo packages are available for purchase. Visit the website for available hours. Thu., Dec. 7-Sun., Dec. 24. La Cumbre Plaza (next to Starbucks), 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. shoplacumbre.com/SantaPhotos

Sock Skating at the Moxi | Credit: Courtesy



MOXI Seaside Sock Skating Kick off your shoes and bring your socks to enjoy frictionless fun by sliding across a specialty tile floor reminiscent of ice but without the chill. Hot chocolate and adult beverages available for purchase. Thu., Dec. 7-Sun., Jan. 7, 2024. 10am-5pm. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State St. Free-$18. Call (805) 770-5000. moxi.org/calendar/seaside-sock-skating



Paseo Nuevo Snowfall Twirl in the snowfall, Fridays through Sundays. Fri., Dec. 8-Sun., Dec. 24. 6pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevosb.com/holidays



South Coast Railroad Museum Holiday Express Wear a holiday outfit, ugly sweater, or pajamas and take a ride on the miniature train, take home a holiday craft, enjoy goodies and story time, and meet Santa! Fridays, Dec., 8, 15, and 22, 5-7pm. The Goleta Depot, 300 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. Adults: free; ages 0-16: $10. Call (805) 964-3540.



Paseo Nuevo Hot Cocoa at Peppermint Parlor Reserve your spot to enjoy a delicious cup of hot cocoa. Fri., Dec. 8, 6-9pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevosb.com/holidays



Holiday Festival of Trains All ages are welcome to experience a large model train collection chugging around a winter wonderland display. Sat., Dec. 9-Sun., Dec. 10. Multipurpose Rm., Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. Free. Call (805) 964-7878. tinyurl.com/Festival-Trains

Railroad Express | Credit: Courtesy



Winter in Summerland Shop from pop-up vendors and listen to live music. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or stuffed animal for a chance to win a Summerland gift card tree valued at more than $1,000. Sat., Dec. 9, 11am-4pm. Downtown Summerland. Free. tinyurl.com/winter-in-summerland



Photos with Buddy the Elf & Mrs. Claus Take a photo with this iconic holiday duo. Sun., Dec. 10; Sat., Dec. 16; and Sat., Dec 23. Noon. Peppermint Parlor, Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. tinyurl.com/Buddy-MrsClause



Photos with the Grinch at Paseo Nuevo The community and Whos, far and near, are invited to take a photo with the mean one Mr. Grinch. Sun., Dec. 10, and Sat., Dec. 23. 3pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevosb.com/holidays



Lompoc Parks & Rec Home Visits from Santa Lompoc residents can have Santa Claus visit their homes for 20 minutes this holiday season. Visits are every half-hour between 6:30 and 8pm, Fri., Dec. 15-Sat., Dec. 16. $40-$48 (more than four children requires additional time slots). Call (805) 875-8100. tinyurl.com/LompocSantaVisit



Photos with Santa at Paseo Nuevo Take a photo with Santa indoors at the Peppermint Parlor. Packages available for purchase. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 16-17 and 23-24. Noon-5pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. tinyurl.com/Santa-PaseoNuevo



Westside Dance Presents The Nutcracker Sweet Experience all the magic of The Nutcracker in a sweeter and shorter hour-long performance that’s perfect for all ages. Sat., Dec. 9, 11am and 4pm; Sun., Dec. 10, 4pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $15-$20. Call (805) 884-4087. luketheatre.org/events



Goleta School of Ballet Presents Tutu Suite This very special and charming Nutcracker will feature the youngest dancers with an encore performance of favorite dances from the youngest and highest-level performers. Sat., Dec. 16, 1:30-2:30pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $15. Call (805) 884-4087. luketheatre.org/events

Holiday Fun for Everyone

Westerlay Orchids Holiday Open House Enjoy seasonal bites, beverages, photos with Santa, raffle prizes, a European Christmas Market, and more! Thu., Dec. 7, 3-6pm. Westerlay Showroom, 3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/WesterlayHoliday



Christmas in the Country Enjoy festive scenes and dancing lights from your own car in the traditional Single Car Entry, where you pay per carload of people. Or you can take a wagon ride through the winter wonderland as part of the VIP Christmas Experience. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 8-30. 6pm. Elks Event Ctr., 4040 S. Hwy. 101, Santa Maria. $55/car; $70/VIP per person. Call (805) 925-4125. elksrec.com/p/events/christmas-in-the-country



A Cowboy Christmas The horse stable has been transformed into the North Pole with games, crafts, activities, a hot cocoa bar, a petting zoo, a visit from Santa, and more. Snacks, drinks, and beer and wine will be available for purchase. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 8-23. 3-7pm. River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr, Buellton. GA: free-$19.95; VIP: $35.95. Email bob@syvhorsebackrides.com. syvcowboychristmas.com



Victorian Christmas Open House Walk through the lavishly decorated historic 1875 Fabing-McKay-Spanne house. Sat., Dec. 9, 10am-1pm. 207 N. L St., Lompoc. Donations are appreciated. Email lompochistory@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Victorian-House



Rancho La Patera & Stow House: Holiday at the Ranch Enjoy music, tractor rides, face painting, ornament making, vendors, and a food and coffee truck. Sat., Dec. 9, 10am-4pm. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. Free-$10. Call (805) 681-7216. goletahistory.org/holiday-at-the-ranch



Summerland Holiday Party Celebrate the season at this festive holiday block party. Sat., Dec. 9, 9am-4pm. Red Kettle Coffee, 2275 #A, Ortega Hill Rd., Summerland. Email info@goldenarrowgoods.com. tinyurl.com/Summerland-Holiday-Party



Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade Celebrate this magical time of year by participating in the parade to showcase your organization and spread festive cheer in our wonderful community. Sat. Dec. 9, 3pm. Linden Ave, Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/carp-holiday-parade



Hearthside for the Holidays Holiday Festival Join for arts and crafts, live entertainment, photo ops with Santa (4-5pm), a hot chocolate station, and food and beverages for purchase. Sat., Dec. 9, noon-5pm. Koch Courtyard, Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Ctr., 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. tinyurl.com/Hearthside-Festival



Holidays with Santa at Hollister Village Plaza The event will feature free photos with Santa, carolers, holiday music, and more. Sat., Dec. 16, 11am-2pm. Hollister Village Plaza, 7000 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Free. tinyurl.com/Santa-Hollister-Village-Plaza

Christmas Cookie Walk | Credit: Courtesy



Christmas Cookie Walk Purchase a gift box (can also be pre-ordered), and fill with tasty treats created by dozens of bakers. Boxes are weighed and paid for with each dollar going to church programs and services. Sun., Dec. 10, 9am-12:30pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. $20/box. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



Family Movie Matinee: The Polar Express Watch one of the holiday’s favorite movies, 2004’s The Polar Express (G). Fri., Dec. 22, 2-3:30pm. Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 875-8775. tinyurl.com/PolarExpressMovie



Greening of the Church for Christmas Sign up to help transform the Trinity Episcopal Church into a magical space for Christmas services. There’s a job for everyone. Sat., Dec. 23, 10am-2pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at the Zoo Spend some holiday time with your animal friends at the Zoo! Sun., Dec. 24-Mon., Dec. 25, 9:30am-3:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$25.Call (805) 962-5339. sbzoo.org



Teen Winter Ball The S.B. Public Library Teen Interns invite all teens in grades 7-9 to dress in formal wear to enjoy refreshments and dance to grooves from DJ Darla Bea. 5-7:30pm. Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. Free. Email KSaffie@SantaBarbarCA.gov. tinyurl.com/TeenWinterBall

Arts, Dance, Theater, Concerts

Sing! Holiday Concert The Music Academy’s free community youth choral program will feature participants from grades 1-7. Thu., Dec. 7, 6-7pm. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Free with ticket reservation. Call (805) 969-8787. musicacademy.org/calendar



Quire of Voyces This short program concert will feature transcendent interpretations of a sacred cappella works from the Renaissance and modern eras in spectacular historic settings. Thu., Dec. 7, 6:30pm. Ludington Court, S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Free. Call (805) 963-4364. sbma.net/events



Gallery Los Olivos Winter Salon The salon-style hanging of art will offer a variety of subjects in all fine art mediums, framed and gallery-wrapped and hung from the floor to the ceiling. Thu., Dec. 7-Wed., Jan. 31, 2024. 10am-4pm. Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Free. Call (805) 688-7517. gallerylosolivos.com

The Unity Singers Annual Christmas Cantata Enjoy holiday classics and more with Noreen Brokke and the Unity Singers as they present the program It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas with Emily Sommermann on violin and Jim Mooy on trumpet. Refreshments will follow. Fri., Dec. 8, 7:30pm. Unity of S.B., 227 E. Arrellaga St. Free. Call (805) 966-2239 unitysb.org/events



The Alcazar Theatre Presents: Miracle on 34th Street Follow the journey of a department-store Santa Claus who claims to be the real deal and the little girl who believes in him. Fri., Dec. 8-Sat., Dec. 9, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 10, 3pm; Fri., Dec. 15-Sat., Dec. 16, 7pm; Sun., Dec.17, 3pm. The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $15-$20. Call (805) 684-6380. thealcazar.org/calendar

Samara Joy | Credit: Courtesy



UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Samara Joy: A Joyful Holiday Samara Joy, the first jazz performer since Esperanza Spalding to win the prestigious Best New Artist category at the 2022 Grammys, will perform a holiday-themed concert featuring three generations of her family. Fri., Dec. 8, 8pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Students: $16, GA: $46-$106. Call (805) 893-3535. artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events



UCSB Gospel Choir Enjoy traditional and contemporary songs drawn from gospel music, directed by Victor Bell. Fri., Dec. 8, 7:30pm. Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, UCSB. Free-$10. tinyurl.com/GospelUCSBDec8



Ojai Art Center Theater Presents A Christmas Story: The Musical See 31 gifted ensemble members in this musical based on the 1983 movie of the same name about a boy named Ralphie Parker in 1940s Indiana who schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder air rifle. Fri., Dec. 8 and 15, 7:30pm; Sat., Dec. 9 and 16, 2 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 10 and 17, 2pm. The Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. $10-$30. Call (805) 640-8797. ojaiact.org



S.B. Music Club Free Holiday Concert Enjoy a selection of works performed by guitarists David and Joseph Malvinni, duo pianists Tachell Gerbert and Bradley Gregory, and the Adelfos Vocal Ensemble, followed by a post-concert reception. Sat., Dec. 9, 3-5pm. Free. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Email concerts@sbmusicclub.org. tinyurl.com/holiday-concert-dec-9



Christmas Concert Under the Byzantine Dome Director of Opera S.B. Kostis Protopapas, celebrated soprano Anastasia Malliaras, and the award-winning San Marcos High School Madrigals will perform songs of the holiday season. Sat., Dec. 9, 4-7pm. St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. GA: $25; VIP: $40.

tinyurl.com/Christmas-Concert-Byzantine



Paseo Nuevo Holiday Cheer: Live Music Take in festive holiday music from area performers. Sat., Dec. 9, 16, and 23, 4-7pm. Center Court, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. 4-7pm. paseonuevosb.com/holidays



The Choral Society Presents: The Hallelujah Project Join guest narrator Justin Fox from Dishwalla for carols, a reading from ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, children from the SING! Program, and a finale sing-along of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from Messiah conducted by JoAnne Wasserman. Sat., Dec. 9, 7pm and Sun., Dec. 10, 3pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. GA: $15-$35; VIP: $75. Call (805) 965-6577. sbchoral.org/concerts



S.B. Festival Ballet Presents The Nutcracker at the Arlington S.B.’s treasured holiday tradition is back for its 48th year. This enchanting production will feature guest artists from the Dance Theater of Harlem and the San Francisco Ballet alongside students from UCSB and SBFB and, as always, a live orchestra bringing you Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, mischievous mice, and more. Sat., Dec. 9, 2:30 and 7pm; Sun., Dec. 10, 2:30pm. The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. $30-$65. Call (805) 899-2901. tinyurl.com/FestivalBallet-Nutcracker



Indoor Christmas Caroling Singers of all levels are invited to sing the joyous songs of the season. Wear your most festive attire. Sun., Dec. 9, 3-4:30pm. Emanuel Lutheran Church, 3721 Modoc Rd. Free. Call (805) 687-3734.

tinyurl.com/IndoorChristmas-Caroling



S.B. Master Chorale Presents Holiday Lights This musical celebration will include a sing-along of favorite carols conducted by David Torres. Sun., Dec. 10, 3pm. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1300 E. Valley Rd. $5-$20. Email sbmasterchorale@gmail.com. sbmasterchorale.org



The Grace Fisher Foundation Presents: A Winter Music Showcase Enjoy an evening of music and holiday spirit that will celebrate people of all abilities. Proceeds will benefit the Grace Fisher Foundation’s Inclusive Arts Clubhouse. Sun., Dec. 10, 6-7pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Students: $15, GA: $30-$64. Call (805) 899-2222. granadasb.org/events



S.B. Downtown Holiday Dancing & Performances Holiday music: Wed., Dec. 13, 5-8pm. 900 Block, State St. (in front of the Chase). Line dancing: Fri., Dec. 15, 5-8pm, 600 Block, State St. (in front of Night Lizard Brew Co.). Live music: Fri., Dec. 15, 5:30-7:30pm, 800 Block, State St. (in front of 33 Jewels). Salsa dancing: Fri., Dec. 15, 5-8pm, 900 Block, State St. (in front of Cali-Forno Pizzeria). Free. tinyurl.com/DowntownSB-Holiday



José Feliciano: In Concert at Christmas Enjoy an evening of “Feliz Navidad” and classic hits such as “Light My Fire,” “Rain,” and more from this acclaimed guitarist and singer. Mon., Dec. 11, 7:30-9pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $83.25. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org



Holiday Hog Performances Whole Hog will be playing “countrified” holiday songs. Thu., Dec 14, 2:30-4:30pm, La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave.; Sun., Dec. 24, 2-5pm at Night Lizard Brewing Co., 607 State St. Free.

tinyurl.com/holiday-hog-dec-14



Cirque Dreams Holidaze This whimsical annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. Thu., Dec. 14, 7pm. The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. $20.50–$99. Call (805) 963-9589. tinyurl.com/Cirque-Dreams-Holidaze



A Prime Time Band Holiday Music Celebration Dr. Paul Mori will direct more than 60 musicians aged 40-90+ on the steps of the S.B. Museum of Art in a concert of traditional carols, contemporary classics, and a sing-along with guest vocalists Gary Smith and Miriam Dance. Seating will be provided. Fri., Dec. 15, 6-7pm. Front steps, S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Free. Email primetimebandsb@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/PrimeTimeHoliday



Brad Nack: 100% Reindeer Art Show This one-night-only event will feature Brad Nack’s reindeer, affordably priced, that provide an opportunity to own art. Fri., Dec. 15, 6pm. Roy, 7 W. Carrillo St. Free. tinyurl.com/BradNack-ReindeerArt



Ice in Paradise Annual Holiday Show Take in the festive decorations and watch the excitement from ice level or from the mezzanine. Sat., Dec. 16, 12:30 and 3:30pm. 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. $20-$30. Call (805) 879-1550. iceinparadise.org



The Third Annual Outdoor Trinity Backstage Holiday Show Join musicians Doug Clegg, Kate Wallace, Grey Brothers, and special guests for an afternoon of music, delectables, cider, tea, and hot cocoa on the Labyrinth. Sat., Dec. 16, 3-5:30pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. $20 suggested donation. Call (805) 965-7419.

trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



Big Christmas Brass Show Enjoy a special big brass tuba Christmas holiday performance. Sat., Dec. 16, noon-2pm. Storke Placita (next to McConnell’s Ice Cream), 700 block of State St. Free. tinyurl.com/DowntownSB-Holiday

‘The Revels: A Winter Solstice Celebration’ | Credit: Courtesy



The Revels: A Winter Solstice Celebration — Tales From Ellis Island A cast of actors, vocalists, and instrumentalists will perform a rich mix of Jewish, Irish, and Mexican traditions in songs, dances, and stories that highlight the immigrants entering Ellis Island in December 1924. Sat., Dec. 16, 2:30 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 17, 2:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Free-$80. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org



State Street Ballet Presents The Nutcracker This annual holiday favorite will feature more than 150 professional dancers, musicians, ballet students, and the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra to bring you the story of Clara and the Nutcracker. Sat., Dec. 16, 3 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 17, 3pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $26-$121. Call (805) 899-2222. granadasb.org/events

State Street Ballet Presents ‘The Nutcracker’ | Credit: Zach Mendez



Holiday Gospel Brunch This event seamlessly combines the joyous celebration of traditional and contemporary gospel music performed by Miriam Dance, the Inner Light Gospel Choir, and more with a delicious brunch. Sun., Dec. 17, noon. Ages 18+. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $50. Call (805) 962-7776. tinyurl.com/gospel-brunch-soho



Venice Holiday Concert Enjoy a holiday concert by the band Venice with a delicious optional dinner. Sun., Dec. 17, 8pm-midnight. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $40. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com



Ice in Paradise Winter Wonderland 2023 Take advantage of all-day public skating in the Norqual Studio Rink, skate rentals, and a hot chocolate. Mon., Dec.18-Sat., Dec. 23, 9am-9pm; Sun., Dec. 24, 9am-4pm. 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. $25. Call (805) 879-1550. iceinparadise.org



Numbskull Presents: Chris Shiflett Third Annual Hometown Holiday Hoedown This yearly event features a performance by Chris Shiflett, joined by Jim Lindberg and Tom Curren on Dec. 22, and Joey Cape and Gandy Dancer on Dec. 23. Fri., Dec. 22-Sat., Dec. 23, 8pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. GA: $25; two-show bundle: $40. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com



The Irish Tenors, 25th Anniversary: A Family Christmas This extraordinary trio — Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan, and Declan Kelly — will perform a versatile repertoire with Irish classics such as “Danny Boy,” modern hits, and songs from their Christmas album, We Three Kings. Fri., Dec. 22, 8pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. GA: $50-$80; VIP: $105. Call (805) 899-2222. granadasb.org/events



Kerry Irish Productions Presents: An Irish Christmas This celebration of family and community will showcase great Irish holiday traditions and feature award-winning dancers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, and Celtic Wings. Sat., Dec. 23, 2 and 7pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $30-$80. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org



Eighth Annual Holiday All-Member Gallery Artists Exhibition This show will feature 27 artists’ work of many genres as well as exquisite pottery of Mata Ortiz, Mexico, a small village whose economy revolves around an artistic community of about 500 potters who make unique burnished, decorated pottery. The exhibit shows through January 14, 2024. Thu.-Sat., Mon., Wed.: 11am-5pm; Sun.: noon-5pm. 10 West Gallery, 10 W. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 770-7711. 10westgallery.com

Markets and Shopping

Good Land, Good Shopping Purchase a digital gift card from the online marketplace designed to promote Goleta businesses. Personalize and deliver online via text or email or print at home to deliver instantly or schedule for later. Free. Call (866) 989-5580 or email info@giftbar.com. goodlandgoodshopping.com



56th Annual Yes Store Shop at this S.B. tradition since 1968, now open year-round, for handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts such as custom jewelry, clothing, arts, and more. Mon.-Sat.: 10am-6pm; Sun.: 10am-5pm. La Arcada Plaza, 1100 State St. Free. Call (805) 966-9777. theyesstore.com



S.B. Museum of Art Museum Store: Holiday 2023 Shop curated gift items such as jewelry, stationery, ornaments, and home decor. Tue.-Sat.: 10:30am-6pm; Sun.: 10am-5pm. 1130 State St. Free. Call (805) 884-6454. sbmastore.net



Old Mission S.B. Serra Shop Shop for books, home decor, jewelry, religious gifts, and more. 9:30am-5pm. Old Mission S.B., 2201 Laguna St. Call (805) 682-4149. santabarbaramission.org/gift-shop



S.B. Maritime Museum Store Shop antique nautical reproductions, books, clothes, toys, and home decor. 10am-5pm. S.B. Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Wy., Ste 190. Call (805) 962-8404. sbmm.org



Rancho La Patera & Stow House Museum Store Select local gifts such as original lemon labels, ironwork, cards, toys, Goleta memorabilia, and other treasures. Sat.-Sun.: 1-4pm. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. Call (805) 681-7216. goletahistory.org/visit



A Crimson Holiday S.B.’s uptown artisan gift gallery will offer items from more than 40 artists and designers. Visit the website for hours. Thu., Dec. 7-Sat., Dec. 23. La Cumbre Plaza (across from Chico’s), 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 570-1987. acrimsonholiday.com



Blissful Boutique Holiday Store This holiday store will feature handmade fused glass specially curated and made by Blazing Star Arts, and selections from their charcuterie, gourmet, home, and art collections. Thu., Dec. 7-Sat., Dec. 23, 11am-6pm. 621 Paseo Nuevo (across from Victoria’s Secret). Free. tinyurl.com/Blissful-Boutique



Gem Faire Browse fine jewelry, precious and semi-precious gemstones, beads, crystals, gold and silver, and more. Jewelry repair and ring sizing available while you shop. Fri., Dec. 8, noon-6pm; Sat.-Sun., Dec. 9-10, 10am-5pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Weekend Pass: $7. Call (503) 252-8300. tinyurl.com/Gem-Faire

Folk Tribal Arts Pop-up | Credit: Courtesy



Folk & Tribal Arts Pop-Up Weekend Shop for unique gifts from local community and international artisans for Peruvian Imports, Katalina Textiles, 2KG African Imports, and more. Fri., Dec. 8-Sun., Dec. 10, 10am-5pm. S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Free. Call (805) 682-4711. sbnature.org/calendar



Holiday Market at Beckmen Vineyards Visit this festive holiday market and open house that will feature a special wine-tasting flight and shopping from local artists and creators. RSVPs appreciated. Sat., Dec. 9. 11am-5pm. Beckmen Vineyards, 2670 Ontiveros Rd., Los Olivos. $10-$20. Call (805) 688-8664. beckmenvineyards.com/events



Paseo Nuevo Mistletoe Mall: Streets of Vintage Shop unique and locally crafted items that highlight small S.B. businesses. Sat., Dec. 9, Sun., Dec. 10, Sat., Dec. 23, 10am-6pm. Paseo Nuevo (in front of Paseo Nuevo Cinemas), 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevosb.com/holidays



Carpinteria Holiday Marketplace The Carpinteria Valley Historical Society and History Museum’s gift shop is the perfect place to purchase unique holiday gifts. Open Tue.-Sat., 1-4pm, closed on Dec. 9 and 18-31. Carpinteria History Museum, 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria. Free. Call (805) 684-3112. carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org



Mosaic Makers Market Shop from more than 25 local artisans and small businesses as you listen to live music and enjoy food and drinks for purchase. Fri., Dec. 15, 5-9pm; Sat., Dec. 23, 11am-4pm. Mosaic Locale Courtyard, 1131 State St. Free. Email hello@curatedcollectivesb.com. curatedcollectivesb.com/



Farmer & the Flea Market Shop from artisans and makers, chefs, farmers, bakers, and more. Sat., Dec. 16, 10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Email hi@farmerandtheflea.co. sbthp.org/calendar



Winter Chalet Makers Market Get cozy on the rooftop and shop the works of local artisans with live music, warming sips, and Chalet Bites for purchase. Sun., Dec. 17, 4-7pm. Rooftop, Kimpton Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. Free. Call (805) 879-9144. tinyurl.com/Winter-Chalet



Holiday Market at Validation Ale Get last-minute gifts while you support local artisans this season and enjoy food and beverages for purchase. Sun., Dec. 17, noon-5pm.102 E. Yanonali St. Free. Call (805) 500-3111. tinyurl.com/ValidationMarket

CAW Art Holiday Pop Listen to music from the Rascals, Izzy Brothers, DJ Magneto, and Creaminal as you shop vintage, fine arts, jewelry, chain-stitching, screen-printing, food for purchase, and more from more than 30 vendors. Sun., Dec. 17, 11am-5pm. S.B. Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. Free. sbcaw.org/upcoming

Classes/Workshops

Senior Happy Hour: Holiday Gift-Wrap Workshop Senior citizens are invited to a fun, social hour involving easy crafts with all materials provided. Thu., Dec. 7, 2-3:30pm. Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. Free. Call (805) 961-7500. tinyurl.com/senior-gift-workshop



Art From Scrap Crafternoons Join to create garlands, luminaries, and ornaments to decorate your holiday surroundings. Thu., Dec. 7, 14, and 21, 3:30-5pm. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. $8. Call (805) 884-0459. exploreecology.org/calendar



Crafter’s Library Workshops Create holiday items such as candles, crafts, no-mess glitter ornaments, alcohol ink painting, watercolors, charcuterie boards, and more. Visit the website for December schedule. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. Various prices.Call (805) 770-3566. thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar

Santa Barbara Museum of Art Winter Gift-Making Workshop | Credit: Courtesy



Mini Wreaths and Ornaments Guest Artist Luz Diaz will lead a workshop on how to create succulent mini wreaths and ornaments inspired by nature with all materials provided. Fri., Dec. 8, 6-8pm. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. $35. Call (805) 884-0459. exploreecology.org/calendar



Winter Gift-Making Workshop Children ages 5-12 will gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s collection to draw, paint, print, collage, and sculpt artful gifts. Sat., Dec. 9, 9am-3pm. S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Member: $120; non-member: $150. Call (805) 884-6457 or email communityprograms@sbma.net.

sbma.net/events



La Bella Rosa Gingerbread House Workshop Come build and decorate your own gingerbread cookie house, with all materials provided. Sun., Dec 10, 5-7pm. La Bella Rosa Bakery, 1411 San Andres St. $65. Call (805) 966-9660.

tinyurl.com/La-Bella-Rosa-Gingerbread



Lompoc Children’s Winter Solstice Craft Time This kid-friendly craft time allows children to make fun winter-themed crafts. Thu., Dec. 21, 2-4pm. Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 736-1261. tinyurl.com/Lompoc-SolsticeCrafts



Paseo Nuevo: Santa’s Workshop Register online for a unique holiday crafting workshop for elves of all ages at the Peppermint Parlor, Wednesdays and Thursdays through December 21. 5-7pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevosb.com/holidays

Adult Holiday Fun

Captain Fatty’s Ugly Xmas Sweater Party Throw on your ugliest Christmas sweater to enjoy a frosty cold beer (for purchase) and beats from DJ Claire Zielinski. Fri., Dec. 8, 5-8pm. Captain Fatty’s Beer Garden, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Ages 21+. paseonuevosb.com/holidays



Music Academy Presents: The Aux Ball: Celebrating the Eras Celebrate the Regency Era’s opulence and charm with a performance that is also a tribute to all the eras of the Music Academy, featuring food, drinks, live music, waltzing, and more (costumes optional). Proceeds benefit the free choral program SING! and scholarships. Sat., Dec. 9, 5-8pm. Music Academy, 1070 Fairway Rd. $175. Call (805) 969-8787. tinyurl.com/aux-ball



S.B. Santa Bar Crawl Embark on a merry journey with free entry and drink and food specials, and deejays at select venues. Bars included are Institution Ale Co. (starting point), Unbearable Skee Lodge, and S.B. Wine Therapy. Sat., Dec. 9, 4-11pm. Institution Ale Co, 516 State St. $14.99. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/sb-bar-crawl-2023



2023 S.B. Holiday Wine Walk This two-day event allows attendees to experience five wineries (Happy Canyon Vineyard, Jamie Slone Wines, Longoria Wines, Sevtap Winery, and Silver Wines) and enjoy two wine pours and a food pairing treat at each location. Sat., Dec 9, and Sun., Dec 10, noon-6pm. $55. Ages 21+. Call (805) 560-6555 or email info@jamieslonewines.com. tinyurl.com/2023-wine-walk



Bubble Bash This holiday wine festival showcasing sparkling wine from around the globe and local wineries and Pico will also be featuring a raw bar during the tasting event including oysters, caviar, and uni from Sea Stephanie Fish and other local seafood purveyors. Sat., Dec. 9, 1-4pm. Pico Los Alamos, 458 Bell St., Los Alamos. $40. Call (805) 344-1122 or email pico@losalamosgeneralstore.com. tinyurl.com/bubble-bash



16th Annual Holiday Sweater Party Featuring Molly Ringwald Project Put on your best (worst) holiday sweater and dance to the Molly Ringwald Project and Green Flag Summer. Sat., Dec. 9, 7pm-midnight. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $25. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com



AWC S.B. Holiday Party The S.B. chapter of the national organization Association for Women in Communications will recognize Joan Tapper as well as the Lois Phillips Founder’s Awardrecipient, Mental Health Matters Volunteer Team led by Dr. Ann Lippincott, at this year’s annual holiday party. Wed., Dec. 13, 5:30-7:30pm. Villa Wine Bar, 618 Anacapa St., Ste. 1867. $45-$75. Email news@awcsb.org. tinyurl.com/awcsb-2023-party

SBHRA Holiday Party and Fundraiser: Seas & Greetings Enjoy a festive holiday party while giving back to your community by bringing your canned food and unwrapped new toys for Unity Shoppe. Thu., Dec. 14, 11:15am-1:30pm. Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. $65-$80. Email info@sbhra.org.

tinyurl.com/SBHRA-Holiday-Party



S.B. Official Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Dig the ugliest of sweaters you can find out of your closet and come party at all the best bars in S.B. Participating Venues: Institution Ale Co. (starting point), Unbearable Skee Lodge/Santa Barbara Wine Therapy, and more! Sat., Dec. 16, 4-11pm. Institution Ale Co, 516 State St. $9.99-$14.99. tinyurl.com/ugly-sweater-bar-crawl

Miracle at the Funk Zone | Credit: Courtesy



Miracle at the Funk Zone Make your reservation to experience over-the-top holiday decor, displays, and festive cocktails such as a “Christmapolitan” with a portion of the reservation fee to go toward the Firework Foundation. Family-friendly hours are 2-5pm, Wednesday-Sunday. Open through Mon., Jan. 1, 2024. Pearl Social, 131 Anacapa St., Ste. B. $5. Ages 21+. Call (805) 284-0380. pearlsocialsb.com

The New Year

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at the Zoo Spend some holiday time with your animal friends at the Zoo! Sun., Dec. 31-Mon., Jan. 1, 2024. 9:30am-3:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$25.Call (805) 962-5339. sbzoo.org



Gatsby’s House NYE Enjoy champagne and hors d’oeuvres, dancing music from S.B.’s top deejays, and a casino night with games to play and prizes to win at this 1920s-inspired celebration. Sun., Dec. 31, 8:30pm-1am. Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort Ballroom, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. GA: $195; VIP: $269. Ages 21+. Call (323) 604-6030 or email info@vipnightlife.com. tinyurl.com/GatsbysHouse2023

DJ Darla Bea | Credit: Courtesy



SOhO New Year’s Eve Bash: DJ Darla Bea + Area 51 Spend the eve listening to the unique blend of groovy music by local favorite DJ Darla Bea and Area 51.Sun., Dec. 31, 9pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Ste. 205. Show: $45-$50. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com/events



New Year’s Eve with The Symphony Spend the evening listening to conductor and host Andrew Lipke lead the S.B. Symphony in a thematic celebration about the passing of time with a set of pop, rock, and Broadway classics that will have you dancing in the aisle. Sun., Dec. 31, 8:30pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $55-$250. Call (805) 899-2222. granadasb.org/events



New Year’s Eve Brunch and Dinner at El Encanto Experience an elevated New Year’s Day with a view and choose from a Bossa Nova Brunch Buffet (11am-2pm, $65 and $110) or the five-course Prix-Fixe Menu dinner (5:30-9:30pm, $65 and $195). Sun., Dec. 31. El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel & Spa, 800 Alvarado Pl. Call (805) 770-3530.

tinyurl.com/NewYears-ElEncanto



Awaken: A NYE Celebration Join a diverse and inclusive community to celebrate, connect, and set your intentions for the coming year with live music, meditation, yoga, tarot, psychic and astrology readings, Reiki, and non-alcoholic drinks and light snacks. Sun., Dec. 31, 8pm-12:30am. Yoga Soup, 28 Parker Wy. $99.99. tinyurl.com/AwakenNYE



Polar Dip S.B. Everyone is invited tomeet at the beach to take a group dip in our beautiful ocean. Bring a towel, warm clothes, and snacks and drinks for after the dip. Creative outfits are encouraged! Donations received will go toward Adam’s Angels. 11am-3pm. Across the street from the Chromatic Gate (721 E. Cabrillo Blvd.). Donations accepted (cash, check, or digital). sbpolardip.com



New Year’s Eve S.B. Santa Pub Crawl Dress up to join more than 300 guests at more than 10 bars with free entry, drink discounts, welcome shots, and more. Check in for a social meet and greet, get your map and lanyard, and go. Backstage, 409 State St. $19. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/NYE-PubCrawl