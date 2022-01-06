Coronavirus News Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to Close for Two Weeks Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases Sea Center on Wharf Remains Closed Due to Renovations

Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will be closed for two weeks starting Friday, January 7. The Sea Center remains closed due to renovations.

“We made this decision in order to protect the health and safety of our guests, staff, and volunteers,” wrote museum president Luke Swetland in an announcement on Thursday.

Many other major museums in Santa Barbara remain open with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, including the Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art, and the MOXI, Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff continues to cover every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Support the important work we do by making a direct contribution.

Add to Favorites