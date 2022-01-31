Announcement City of Goleta Hires First General Services Director Public Sector Service Veteran Matthew Fore to Lead New City Division

The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce its first General Services Director. Matthew “Matt” Fore, who brings more than 25 years of public sector service will oversee facilities management, fleet management, real estate services, purchasing, information & communications technology, and other general service programs and activities. The goal of the new General Services Division is to protect City assets and ensure city departments have the special resources and equipment needed to carry out their primary mission. The department was created by the City Council in July 2021 following an organizational study and needs analysis.

Matthew Fore, City of Goleta’s first General Services Director | Credit: Courtesy

Goleta City Manager Michelle Greene said, “The City, which turns 20 tomorrow on February 1, 2022, has grown to the point where we need a specialized General Services Department division to ensure that all City staff have the space, resources, and equipment that they need to be successful. We are excited to have a seasoned professional like Matthew Fore to head up this new department for the City.”

New General Services Director Matthew Fore said, “I am thrilled and honored to join the City of Goleta. This position combines a number of previous roles I have held, and I look forward to serving this wonderful community with the highest level of service.”

Matthew earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from San Jose State University and received his Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara. For the last 10 years he was at City of Santa Barbara in a variety of roles, most recently as the Acting Information Technology Director. Matthew began at the City of Santa Barbara as the Environmental Services Manager, moved to Acting City Clerk Services Manager, and then to Senior Assistant to the City Administrator.

Please join us in welcoming Matthew to #TeamGoleta. If you have any questions for him, he can be reached at mfore@cityofgoleta.org or (805) 562-5507.

