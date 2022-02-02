Announcement

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Announces Application Total

By Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
Wed Feb 02, 2022 | 9:32am

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received 2,749 applications  for financial aid in the 2022-23 academic year. The applications are currently under review, and  awardees will be announced in May. Last year the Scholarship Foundation awarded more than $8 million to 2,247 students throughout Santa Barbara County. 

“While the pandemic has unleashed a host of disruptive social forces, the power and value of  postsecondary education remain undiminished,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO  Barbara Robertson. “We look forward to providing students and families countywide with critical  financial aid for college once again this year.” 

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara provides scholarships to Santa Barbara County students  pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or vocational studies. For more information, call 805-687-6065 or  visit www.sbscholarship.org.  

