Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On September 12, 2026, at approximately 10:34 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a reported stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of West Islay Street. Santa Barbara Police officers responded and located an injured individual, who was transported to Cottage Hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation determined that the injured individual, identified as 27-year-old Edward Bumb, was intoxicated and had unlawfully trespassed onto a private residence. During an ensuing confrontation with the resident, Bumb became physically assaultive, and the resident used a knife in self-defense. Criminal charges against Bumb are being referred to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Investigators determined this was an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the public.