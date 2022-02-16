Love Finds a Way in Santa Barbara

Love Finds a Way
2022 Wedding Resource Guide: A Photographer’s Eye, New Trends to Consider, Wedding Night Spots, and Your Wedding Soundtrack
By Terry Ortega, Maggie Yates, Shannon Brooks, & Darla Bea | February 17, 2022
Look at you, love, finding a way in these new times and stronger than ever … aren’t you the sly fox? Nothing can stop amor, not even a pandemic. Couples don’t even know what hit them; they’re hanging out, having fun, when all of a sudden — kapow! First comes love, and then comes the planning to create a big day that is as unique as they are. That’s where our annual Wedding Resource Guide comes in.
Besides our list of vendors, venues, services, and more, Shannon Brooks introduces you to four accomplished S.B. photographers and shares their insights and advice for engaged couples. She also offers you a list of dreamy spots to spend your wedding night or start your honeymoon. Maggie Yates gives you 2022 trends to consider, such as eco-conscious events, the Bridgerton influence, and safety guidelines. And DJ Darla Bea explains how a meaningful soundtrack for the day can bring together different generations and cultures as well as the importance and role of the last dance.
Let the 2022 Wedding Resource guide give you the tools to start planning and ideas to consider in creating an extraordinary wedding. Congratulations!
2022 Santa Barbara Wedding Resource Guide
Photography, Caterer, Venue, and More Listings
By Terry Ortega
Wedding Trends in 2022
The ‘Bridgerton’ Influence, Sustainable Ideas, Streamlined Safety Guidelines, and More
By Maggie Yates
Through the Lens of a Wedding Photographer
Beyond the Technical Talent of Taking Pictures, These Santa Barbara Shutterbugs Do Much More
By Shannon Brooks
The Soundtrack of Love and Last Dances
Santa Barbara’s DJ Darla Bea Explains the Importance of the Wedding Soundtrack and the Last Dance
By Darla Bea
Santa Barbara’s Sweet Suites for Newlyweds
Seven Dreamy Spots to Spend Your Wedding Night or Start Your Honeymoon
By Shannon Brooks
Look for information on how to be listed in next year’s guide in our paper and online in early January 2023. Listings are user submitted and do not automatically roll over from the previous year without verification.
You must be logged in to post a comment.