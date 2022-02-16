Sweet Suites for Dreamy Honeymoons in Santa Barbara

Sweet Suites

Seven Dreamy Spots to Spend Your Wedding Night or Start Your Honeymoon

By Shannon Brooks | February 17, 2022

Palihouse Santa Barbara | Credit: Courtesy

Where you spend your first night as newlyweds or kick off your honeymoon is not a decision to make lightly. Fortunately, Santa Barbara has no shortage of extraordinary resorts and hideaways where you can check in and wake up to your happily ever after.

El Encanto | Credit: Katie Bell (file)

Nowhere is more quintessentially “American Riviera” than the 1918-era El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel. The elevated setting in the Riviera neighborhood delivers sweeping city vistas, and the zero-edge pool is a thing of beauty. The bright and airy Terrace Premier King rooms have private patios and views for days. If you want even more space, go for a Vista Suite. No matter what room type you book, thoughtful touches like personalized stationery and pillowcases embroidered with your initials will feel extra poignant on your wedding night. Standard room rates start at $600+.

Boutique hotel lovers and fans of Wes Anderson’s aesthetic will appreciate a stay at Palihouse Santa Barbara in downtown’s Presidio District. Make yourselves at home in the El Apartmento suite featuring two private terraces and a huge soaking tub in the whimsical pink bathroom. In the morning, you can take a carefree cruise around town on the house bikes. Standard room rates start at $400+.

Traditional romantics will fall head over heels for the Plumstead Cottage at Simpson House Inn. The standalone two-story residence has a loft bedroom, and there’s room for two in the downstairs soaking tub. You’ll have complete privacy but can also tap into the B&B’s amenities like afternoon wine and hors d’oeuvres hour. Standard room rates start at $300+.

Ritz-Carlton Bacara | Credit: Jim Bartsch (file)

If a coastal vibe is more your speed, cash in your Marriott Bonvoy points for a stay at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara and be lulled to sleep by the sound of the waves crashing. The ocean-view one-bedroom suites are appointed with two full bathrooms, a fireplace, and a patio, and the expansive grounds will give you ample space for wandering hand in hand. Standard room rates start at $500, or 50K Bonvoy points.

The Safari Cabin Suite at El Capitan Canyon will resonate with outdoorsy types. The nature lodging property’s most luxurious accommodation sits on a private hilltop affording epic ocean and mountain views. You’ll have your own deck complete with an outdoor shower, plus a fire pit and fireplace to stoke the flames of romance both inside and out. Standard cabin rates start at $200+.

El Capitan Canyon | Credit: Courtesy

Over in wine country, the Garden Suite at Hotel Ynez is a hip, bohemian option offering luxurious creature comforts at a relatively affordable price point. The suite has a large private backyard with a hammock, fire pit, and hot tub for late-night soaks under the stars. Standard room rates start at $200+.

This is an aspirational sampling of local lodging possibilities. Standard room types will generally be more budget-friendly than suites and will give you the same access to each property’s full array of amenities. Also consider that midweek rates always run lower than peak weekend timings when hotels are more in demand. And, ultimately, your love and joy will make any setting extraordinary.