Announcement Event: Rally for Ukraine on February 28 Monday at 12 p.m., Santa Barbara Courthouse (Near the Arch)

Please come support Ukraine and say no to Putin’s war of aggression!

This rally is important as we expect a lot of media coverage. Please come stand with Ukraine to show your support to stop the war and bring attention of elected officials to the crisis.

We invite all Ukrainians, Russians, and Americans from the Santa Barbara area to come express your support to help Ukraine stop this war! We ask for stronger sanctions against Russia and more U.S. support for the Ukrainian resistance.

Vladimir Putin is an evil dictator who is attacking a democratic country without any provocation. He is a danger not only to Ukraine, but to the whole civilized world. What is happening now in Ukraine is pure terror. The Russian army is bombing cities and infrastructure, shelling civilians and residential areas. Putin is carrying out war crimes in Ukraine. Ordinary Ukrainian citizens are fighting back against the Russian army to defend their freedom, their homeland, and their families. They need our help NOW!

County Supervisor Das Williams is scheduled to speak, and we expect local media to attend. Please come stand with Ukraine to show your support to stop the war and urge our government to do more to help Ukraine in this critical time.

We ask people to:

Contact Congressman Salud Carbajal, U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, and the White House. Ask them to: Provide the Ukrainian army with more defensive weapons, medical support, and financial support; Ban ALL trade with Russia, in particular Russian oil. Buying Russian products contributes money to the Russian army. Their army is funded through taxes collected from goods sold, including those they export.



If you have the financial means, please support people in Ukraine. A non-exhaustive list of options includes:

National Bank of Ukraine opened a Special Account to raise funds for Ukraine’s Armed Force. This is the most direct way to support the Ukrainian Army’s efforts to defend Ukraine. https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Come Back Alive Foundation supports the Ukrainian military. They supply and repair equipment, train the military and officers, and curb the flow of propaganda and disinformation. https://savelife.in.ua/

Voices of Children addresses the psychological effect of armed conflict on children. Founded in 2015 in response to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Voices of Children provides art therapy, mobile psychologists, and individualized support to traumatized children. Individuals can donate through bank transfer, credit/debit card, or Apple Pay or via voices.org.ua/en/donat.

The International Rescue Committee has a long history of providing resources to refugees fleeing countries facing humanitarian crisis. Its leaders have responded to the situation in Ukraine by meeting with organizations in Poland and Ukraine to provide whatever assistance is needed. You can make a donation via its website. While the organization will accept donations of any size, it states on the site that a monthly donation of $108 will provide eight families with temporary shelter.

CARE is an international humanitarian organization that has set up an emergency Ukrainian Crisis Fund with the goal of providing immediate support for 4 million people. Donations will go toward providing Ukrainians with water, food, supplies, hygiene kits, immediate support and aid, and cash. CARE notes that its prioritizing supporting women, girls, families, and elderly. CARE makes it easy to donate via its website using PayPal or a credit card.

International Medical Corps is a nonprofit focused on providing health-care services, psychosocial support, and care to citizens of countries dealing with disaster, disease, and conflict. It’s currently accepting monetary gifts that provide Ukrainians with better access to medical and mental health resources. You can make a donation via the website using a credit/debit card, bank transfer, or PayPal.

